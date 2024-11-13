Jonathan Bailey’s journey from Regency England to the Land of Oz is turning out to be as magical as his fans would’ve hoped, thanks to a unique and heart-warming reunion with an old Bridgerton “co-star.”

As the dashing Brit takes on the role of Fiyero in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation, Bailey has now found himself face-to-face with a familiar and comforting presence on set. This charming surprise has only added to the excitement surrounding Bailey’s involvement in the movie musical.

A wicked reunion with a special co-star

Jonathan Bailey reveals that Fiyero’s horse in ‘WICKED’ is same same horse used by his character Anthony in Bridgerton. pic.twitter.com/LBakTv1ayb — Wicked Movie Updates (@wickedupdate) November 11, 2024

Adding a delightful twist, Bailey recently reunited with an old “co-star” on the Wicked set — his beloved horse, Jack, from Bridgerton. In a recent promotional video, Bailey shared the surprising moment he spotted Jack on the Wicked set.

“Before we started filming, I said to myself, ‘I think I know who the horse is.’ It looks like it’s Jack, the horse I had ridden in Bridgerton, who I had an amazing relationship with.”

Clearly thrilled, Bailey went on to praise Jack, affectionately calling him “a legend.” The heartfelt reunion struck a chord with Bailey’s fans, many of whom were delighted by the unexpected Bridgerton connection popping up on Wicked. As one commenter put it, “That’s such a cool connection! I love when little Easter eggs like that pop up between projects.”

The video clip featured both on-set moments and touching behind-the-scenes snippets of Bailey and Jack together, making fans swoon even more. The “don’t work with animals” rule definitely doesn’t apply here. Fans on social media expressed how sweet it was to see Bailey reunited with his equine companion. One fan even hoped that Bailey would follow in the footsteps of Viggo Mortensen, who famously adopted his horse after filming The Lord of the Rings.

Whether or not Bailey ends up bringing Jack home for good, this delightful reunion has added another layer of charm to his Wicked adventure. While fans eagerly await Bailey’s portrayal of Fiyero, the actor has already scored a hit by reuniting with his four-legged friend. With Bailey and Jack together again, fans are sure they’re in for a magical ride when Wicked hits theaters!

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Bailey, best known for his role as the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, has already charmed audiences with his roguish performance. However, his journey to Oz promises a whole new kind of royalty, as he joins the star-studded Wicked cast, playing the mischievous and dashing Fiyero.

As fans of the hit musical know, Fiyero finds himself in the middle of a magical love triangle with Oz’s two iconic witches, Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (played by Ariana Grande). The two-part Wicked film adaptation, directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, is set to premiere on Nov. 22, 2024, with the second part coming in 2025. The project marks a huge step for Bailey, who, even before Bridgerton, had already gained a solid footing in the theater world, starting at just eight years old when he starred as Gavroche in Les Misérables on London’s West End.

