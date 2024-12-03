‘He’s lathered up in beef tallow’: RFK Jr. stripped off and got in the shower to hawk wife Cheryl Hines’ wares, and if I had to see it so do you

Behind every powerful woman, there’s a man in the shower. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his actor wife Cheryl Hines proved as much in a cringey Instagram video hawking the latter’s Hines + Young brand.

The star, known for being undeniably hilarious in projects such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, posted a totally not staged clip of herself promoting body cream and linen spray while RFK. Jr scrubbed in the background. “Oh Bobby,” she wrote in the caption, feigning embarrassment.

https://twitter.com/OXHarryH1/status/1862703458308272253

She shouts “Honey!” before continuing to promote the brand she created with her daughter, Catherine Young. “It’s 60 percent off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday… I gotta turn this off before he gets out.”

For those who have seen Hines be the funniest part of movies like A Bad Moms Christmas — a certified banger in the eyes of anyone with taste — learning that the talented comedic performer is married to a vaccine skeptic and failed presidential nominee may come as a bit of a shock. But, hey, birds of feather fly together.

Hines is particularly great at portraying naive, slightly ditzy, and intense characters, but you’d expect better from her in real life. After all, doesn’t playing Sandy in Bad Moms 2 or the aspiring Cheryl David in Curb Your Enthusiasm require a little distance from the on-page material? Apparently not, because she’s giving major Sandy vibes with this lack of decorum.

And this isn’t a Melania situation, where the partner has an “I’m just happy to be here” skating-by vibe; Hines vocally supports her husband and is happy to capitalize on his newfound Trumpian fame following his appointment to the president-elect’s cabinet. Jeeze, that press tour with Bad Moms co-star and certified liberal hippy Susan Sarandon could have gotten awkward had the movie been coming out now instead of in 2017.

The couple, who married in 2014, appeared in another social media post together on Nov. 28, 2024, where RFK was seen deep frying a turkey in beef tallow, which is controversial not due to its health properties but by the means it’s extracted from cows. A celebration that revolves around stuffing and eating birds probably isn’t the right day for any participant to be talking about animal cruelty, though.

In general, she has buckled down on her Republican allegiance after an initially more hesitant period when RFK Jr. first endorsed Trump. At the time, she spoke of “unity” and “extraordinary people from all parties.” That talk is now secondary to the MAGA grift that often benefits celebrities who can tap into that market.

Hines+Young, described on the website as “everyday luxury naturally,” whatever that means, has taken full advantage of RFK. Jr’s MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) slogan by engraving it on soy candles. And it would be soy, presumably because all the other candles will slowly melt your brain cells, just like vaccines. Hines is channeling Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop with her clean beauty business, but eviller.

The worst part of all of this? Well, aside from Trump’s cabinet being full of mustache-twirling villains, that is. Bad Moms 2 is ruined forever. How do we rewatch it without experiencing intrusive thoughts about RFK Jr. and rubber duckies? Christmas is officially canceled.

