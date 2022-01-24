It’s a little-known fact that Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines has been married to Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. ⏤ the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and a noted conspiracy theorist and anti-vaccine advocate ⏤ since 2014. But after Kennedy went viral for speaking at the “Defeat the Mandates” march over the weekend in Washington D.C., people are wondering what Hines’ costar, Curb creator Larry David, would have to say.

That’s because of the charged and fantastical nature of Kennedy’s remarks. Addressing the crowd from the Lincoln Memorial, Kennedy compared Jews fleeing for their lives during World War II to people being forced to get COVID-19 vaccines.

“Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy told the crowd, recalling people he supposedly met in East Germany in 1962 who had climbed the wall and escaped. Though many died doing it, he said, “It was possible.”

“Today, the mechanisms are being put in place so none of us can run and none of us can hide,” Kennedy continued, claiming that soon Bill Gates would have satellites to look at “every square inch of the planet 24 hours a day.”

“They’re putting in 5G to harvest our data and control our behavior,” he added. “Digital currency will allow them to punish us from a distance and cut off our food supply.”

Sure, Jan. And since Kennedy is so concerned about staying off the grid, we’re going to assume that he definitely didn’t have an iPhone in his pocket while giving the speech?

But that’s neither here nor there since, again, Kennedy is married to Cheryl Hines. And given the fact that Larry David is a Jewish man who has made it abundantly clear time and time again that he has little patience for Trump supporters and their nonsense, people on Twitter began wondering how Kennedy’s Holocaust remarks would sit with his wife’s boss.

Former RNC spokesman Doug Heye imagined David using his famous catchphrase to tell Hines why she can’t be on the next season of Curb. “Sorry Cheryl, but your husband is pretty … pretty … pretty … pretty … insane,” he wrote.

Author Benjamin Dreyer imagined how David must greet Hines on set.

“I do wonder how Larry David feels about Cheryl Hines’s husband comparing covid vaccine mandates to the Holocaust,” tweeted writer Marisa Kabas.

“I wonder what Larry David thinks when he sees Cheryl Hines on the set of Curb after hearing shit like this come out of her husband’s mouth,” asked another user.

The Auschwitz Memorial account even commented on Kennedy’s speech, calling the exploitation of the Jews who had been humiliated, tortured, and murdered as a “sad symptom of moral and intellectual decay.”

The 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm aired in late 2021, but there’s still no news of a season 12. Now, between the misconduct allegations that have since been lobbed at Jeff Garlin and this bad press involving Hines by proxy, the future of the beloved HBO series seems as unclear as ever.