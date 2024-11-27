‘He’s the genius of the world,’ At least Elon Musk’s mom thinks her son is cool so that brings the grand total up to one

Elon Musk isn’t exactly the most popular guy around these parts, in fact, he perfectly demonstrates how being wealthy can’t buy you friends (although it can buy you presidents). Not a lot of people like the cringy, billionaire edgelord, but that’s fine because his mom thinks he’s cool and that’s all that matters. Right, guys?

After an endless barrage of mockery directed at her son, Maye Musk has finally decided that enough is enough and it’s time to tell everybody to stop picking on her 53-year-old baby boy. Speaking to Fox Business on Monday, Mother Musk wanted to make a few things clear, first of all, don’t call her son (the richest man in the world) “wealthy”. She claims it’s degrading and would instead prefer people to refer to her son as “the genius of the world.”

Maye carried on claiming that the world really loves her son, “They love him because of what he does, and they respect him.” I’m sure all mothers like to think that about their children but that doesn’t make it true.

She then set her sights on the mainstream media, which she called the “dishonest Democrat media.” She claimed that news outlets were trying to break up the relationship between Musk and Donald Trump, “They will be hating everything.” In all honesty, the mainstream media won’t need to lift a finger, Trump will bin Musk as soon as he’s outlived his usefulness, that much is already clear.

The mockery continues

Elon re-posted some clips of his mother defending him but having your mom come out to defend you is hardly going to stop the mockery. If anything, people have upped the jokes directed at the billionaire drawing comparisons to a moment from The Simpsons featuring Milhouse Van Outen sheepishly saying “but my mom thinks I’m cool.”

Maye might think the world of her son but she hasn’t exactly swayed the Elon haters. You know, this whole thing is kind of ironic. Elon is now known for being strongly opposed to trans rights and the right for people to determine their own identity – representatives of the party he’s affiliated with frequently deadname and misgender people and yet, he and his mother now want to dictate how the rest of the world refer to him. Thanks for the suggestion Mrs. Musk, but respectfully, nobody is going to see Elon the way you do.

If you’re wondering how you should refer to Elon Musk, I have a few suggestions which I think are better than Maye’s. Here are the ones I use most frequently:

Mr. wealthy weak-meme man-baby

Baron Harkonnen crossed with Eggman

The world’s biggest cringelord.

Okay, so some of them are a bit wordy but I think they ring a bit more true to how the rest of the world sees Musk. I’m sure you, dear reader, could come up with your own as well – if you do, please feel free to share them with me.

