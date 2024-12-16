‘Holiday Morticia Addams’: Katy Perry is all sparkly in metallic gown after becoming Santa’s shiny little helper

Katy Perry is the gift that keeps giving this holiday season. This has been a big year for Katy Perry fans, as she made her return with a new album, had many exciting appearances, and put on her boldest fashion forward. With the holiday season near, Perry has been Santa’s picture-perfect little helper, especially for her latest commitment.

The holiday season is a reason to be cozy and dress in fluffy outfits and Perry has been doing that for weeks. Recently, Perry impressed in the Aubergine combo dress from KIM SHUI, a lace and faux fur wonder, which she matched with a burgundy-brown lip and intense eyeshadow, her long hair falling in curls.

She was a sparkly Christmas queen recently with an Aniye Records silver sequin gown with fringe falling down her cutout side and a serious thigh slip for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in London, U.K., and continued the same idea through iHeartRadio’s z100’s Jingle Ball in New York City, as she doubled down on her Christmas character dressing.

Katy Perry gave reindeer vibes after taking her attempt at Morticia Addams

For the red carpet event at iHeartRadio’s z100’s Jingle Ball, the star shone brightly in a metallic LaPointe outfit. The “Teenage Dream” star wore the Coated Jersey mock neck bodysuit, paired with the Ruched maxi skirt from the Resort 2025 Collection for a seamless metallic look. The dress fell in waves, and the star kept her dark hair straightened down her back, with a nude lip and smokey eyeshadow.

“Holiday Morticia Addams. I like it!” wrote a fan about her Christmas vibe.

That wasn’t all Katy Perry was ready to give because she had even more to come with another Christmas look. She also performed at the 2024 Jingle Ball, and was ready to “sleigh” on the stage despite the cold weather.

Ready to take the stage, Perry dressed up as a sparkly little reindeer, with a custom sheer bodysuit with silver details from her stylist, Heather Picchiottino. She paired the sexy bodysuit with an oversized snow-inspired white fur coat from Santa Brands draped over her elbows and metallic reindeer accessory on her head. Katy finished the look with over-the-knee silver metallic boots from Jill Sander.

Her makeup was different than the one on the stage, and Alexandra French, her makeup artist, dished on the details on her Instagram account, revealing that she used a very affordable drugstore brand: Maybelline. She used the Matte Fit Me foundation and powder, as well as the Firework mascara, the perfect product name for the “TGIF” singer, as well as the Lifter lip liner and the Super Stay Matte Ink lip gloss in the shade #125. The overall makeup gave a sparkly finish to the overall look with a subtle blended eyeliner for a hypnotizing yet subtle elongated eye.

Unfortunately, her team’s efforts weren’t fully appreciated due to the cold weather. Hoards of attendees ended up leaving the concert early while Perry was still performing, ending up with Perry calling them out.

“Hi everyone. I know, I know, it’s crazy. It’s so late, it’s so cold outside. You had way too much sugar. ‘You don’t know whether to stay or go, or be in or out, or hot or cold. Just make up your mind then!”

Omg people leaving as soon as Katy Perry hit the stage… 🫢 https://t.co/hcBaHDzgrX — Beyoncé’s Cowboy Hat (@MikeyTBH) December 16, 2024

Perry performed 12 songs and ended her set with the iconic “Firework,” playing also to a star-studded crowd that included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gracie Abrams, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, and more. Despite the cold and the people leaving, Katy Perry did what she does best and truly sleighed.

