Hollywood Walk of Fame: Which celebrities will be inducted in 2025?

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, which started as a marketing project in 1960, has now become a tourist attraction that welcomes 10 million visitors each year. Initially, there were only four categories recognized: motion pictures, radio, recording, and television. The fifth category — theater or live performance — was added in 1984, and a sixth category — sports entertainment — was added in 2023.

To date, there are 2,783 stars on the boulevard, and a few more will be added soon with the announcement of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025.

Who are the chosen ones?

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Panel received hundreds of nominations, and the committee has narrowed down the list to 36 honorees. Anyone is allowed to nominate a celebrity, even fans. A photo, a two-page biography of qualifications, and a $250 application fee are included in the application requirements. The nominated celebrity must also provide a letter of agreement confirming that if chosen, they will accept the recognition. There are special requirements for groups and duos.

The honorees are selected based on their achievements in their field, the longevity of their careers, and how they’ve given back to the community. The committee also considers the likelihood of the celebrity attending the ceremony if chosen. Celebrities who have already passed may also be included in the nominations two years after their death.

On June 24, the committee’s president, Steven Nissen, together with Walk of Famers Jimmy Jam, Joe Mantegna, and Niecy Nash, announced the 2025 inductees at a press conference. They are as follows.

Motion pictures: Bill Duke, Colin Farrell, Emilio Estevez, Glynn Turman, Jane Fonda, Jessica Chastain, John Carpenter, Lisa Lu, Nia Long, Robert Englund, and Toni Vaz

Television: Bill Nye, Chris Wallace, Courtney B. Vance, Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Matt Stone, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, and Trey Parker

Recording: Busta Rhymes, Depeche Mode, Fantasia, George Strait, Green Day, Keith Urban, Lou Bukis, Prince, The B52s, The Isley Brothers, and WAR.

Theatre/live performance: Alan Cumming and Misty Copeland

Radio: Adam Carolla

Sports entertainment: David Beckham and Orel Hershiser

When will the ceremonies take place?

All the nominees have up to two years to schedule the ceremony of their induction. If that time lapses without the ceremony taking place, they forfeit their chance and an application must be resubmitted to be considered. Recipients of the star must also pay a sponsorship fee of $75,000. According to Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez, the money is used to finance the construction, installation, and maintenance of the star, as well as security and photography during the dedication ceremony. “It’s a tourist attraction — it’s not all done for free, but it’s a free event for fans to attend,” Martinez said.

The dates for induction ceremonies are typically announced 10 days prior to the event. Fans can check the Walk of Fame’s official website for more information about upcoming events.

