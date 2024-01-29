Who is ‘The Traitors’ host Alan Cumming and where have we seen him before?

Cumming has way more television shows and movies on his resume than 'The Traitors.'

If there is one thing to know about The Traitors host Alan Cumming, it’s that he’s sure to send shivers down your spine.

For those unfamiliar with the beloved competition series, “The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game,” and with its second season officially underway, fan favorites from Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, The Bachelor, Love Island, and more are fighting for a massive cash prize in what Peacock calls “the ultimate murder mystery game.”

As far as Cumming’s role on the hit competition show goes, the 59-year-old facilitates every challenge and introduces all of the twists and turns — all while showing off his fabulous fashion sense — but who is he beyond our television screens?

Photo via NBC

Alan Cumming is a Scottish actor, born and raised in Aberfeldy before beginning his career in 1984. His first acting gig was in an episode of Travelling Man, however, this series was just a glimpse into all of the success that he had on the way.

To follow, some of his most notable acting gigs were in television shows and movies like Schmigadoon!, X2, GoldenEye, The Anniversary Party, Son of the Mask, and more. He even had a key role within the Spy Kids franchise as Fegan Floop, the host of his television show titled Floop’s Fooglies.

To top it all off, Cumming has tried his hand at voice acting as well, starring in Arthur, The Smurfs, The Simpsons, Bubble Guppies, Dora the Explorer, and more in the past. Seriously though, who isn’t obsessed with his Scottish accent?

Now reprising his role as the host of The Traitors, Alan Cumming selected Phaedra Parks and Dan Gheesling — who later recruited Parvati Shallow — as the traitors for the second season of the beloved competition series, leaving fans of the franchise with just one burning question: Will this trio sneak their way to the end, or will the faithfuls discover their identities and take home the massive cash prize instead?

To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Traitors Thursdays at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET on Peacock.