‘House of Kardashian’ release date, trailer, where to watch, and more

While the Kardashian family are no strangers to documenting their lives on television, new series House of Kardashian is set to take a more intimate look at the history of one of the world’s wealthiest and most influential families. While Kardashian-approved shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu’s The Kardashians take a reality TV approach of scripted reality and controlled image, this non-affiliated documentary series looks at the history of the family’s time in the cultural zeitgeist.

House of Kardashian release date

For viewers in the United States, House of Kardashian will be available to watch on Nov. 16th, 2023. As part of a limited documentary series, all three parts of the documentary will be available to watch as soon as the series debuts on streaming.

House of Kardashian trailer

Peacock released an official trailer for House of Kardashian just over three weeks ahead of the premiere on the streaming service. Rather than taking on the inside look at the family from their perspectives, the documentary series seems set to be a more objective narrative of the Kardashian empire and their role in popular culture, if the one-minute video is anything to go by.

The trailer teased interviews with several people who have been close with the Kardashian clan, most notably Caitlyn Jenner, former spouse of Kris Jenner and father to Kendall and Kylie Jenner. In recent years, Caitlyn Jenner has talked of her estrangement from the Kardashian family, notably Khloe and Kim Kardashian, as part of the fall-out from her divorce from their mother Kris Jenner.

Speaking to The Times of London about her decision to be interviewed on House of Kardashian, Jenner revealed that, perhaps unsurprisingly, she did not contact any family members for a blessing nor consent. “I really haven’t talked with them about it. I’m kind of doing this on my own,” Jenner explained. “I’ve been in the media for a long time. I know how the game is played.”

Where to watch House of Kardashian

House of Kardashian will be able to stream on Peacock, free for all subscribers. All three, one-hour episodes of the documentary series will be available to watch at once, upon release on Nov. 16th. Amazon Prime customers will be able to watch Peacock as an add-on feature, which often comes with a free trial for new subscribers. For U.K. viewers, the show is a Sky production, meaning it will be already available for Sky customers, free to watch on-demand or on various Sky channels.