‘How did I know who it was when he was listing the names’: JoJo reveals an awful celebrity encounter and fans immediately guess who had the mean girl energy

Singer Joanna “JoJo” Levesque rose to fame as a preteen, and her life has been nothing if not interesting. She may appear to have it all, but she has also experienced career lows, including struggling to free herself from her record label, and personal struggles. With this in mind, the news that she has penned her debut book, Over the Influence: A Memoir by JoJo, has been met with great excitement.

Recommended Videos

In it, she details several of her experiences with the entertainment industry and recalls a meeting with one of her idols that did not go as planned. In an interview with SiriusXM TikTok radio host Lamar Dawson, which has been shared on the social media platform, JoJo was asked about this encounter.

“One moment you talk about running into someone at TRL, someone you were a big fan of, and it was a cold moment,” Dawson says. While JoJo did not name any names in her memoir, Dawson did his own research and thought he had figured out who the unnamed individual was. He explains how he loves the song “Secret Love,” which is on the soundtrack for the 2004 animation film Shark Tale.

Dawson notes there were a “few female pop stars on that soundtrack” and lists some names: Mary J. Blige, India.Arie and Christina Aguilera. But only one of these stars shared an episode of TRL with JoJo, and that was Xtina! The journalist asks JoJo if she wants to say anything about this, and she answers diplomatically.

“What it taught me … feeling the way that this person made me feel taught me is that I just never want to make anybody feel that way,” she said. “And it really just … I was like damn … It made me feel like, ‘Oh, you don’t want to meet your idols.’”

JoJo’s comments on the situation and how professionally she answered this question will make you love her even more! Though she won’t say anything negative about Xtina, the TiKTokers in the video’s comment section do not feel the same way. They immediately knew who Dawson was speaking about. “Is there anyone who has had a good experience with Xtina?” a TikToker questioned. “Without even getting halfway through it I knew it would be Christina,” another person shared.

Apparently, all these supersleuths needed was for Dawson to say Shartale as they didn’t even need the names to jump to the conclusion that this unpleasant celebrity was Aguilera. But until Xtina or JoJo confirm it themselves, it is better to not take names and instead focus on the positive part of this mini-controversy — how apart from bashing this mystery celebrity, those in the comments are also praising JoJo for being this person’s antithesis and sharing how their interaction with the singer as her fans have been nothing but incredibly positive.

So, yes, maybe you don’t want to meet your idol… unless it happens to be JoJo!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy