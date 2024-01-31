How did Megan Thee Stallion’s father pass away?

Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove herself to be a formidable force in the rap industry — especially in regards to fully established female rappers. But even with her lavish lifestyle and confident persona, the 28-year-old performer undoubtedly understands the overwhelming struggles of grief and loss.

Ever since the release of Megan’s breakthrough hit “Hot Girl Summer” could be heard on the loudspeakers in any store or establishment, the rapper has seen her popularity skyrocket. Since then, she’s has crafted a plethora of ear-catching hit singles, some of which have landed her in hot water with other female rappers. Specifically, long-time veteran Nicki Minaj, who’s now beefing with Stallion, with Minaj even taking shots at Megan’s family in song lyrics.

But while Megan’s late mother has seemingly been the focus of Minaj’s lyrics in recent disses, Megan fans are wondering how exactly her father passed away before the rapper reached the height of her stardom.

How did Megan’s father pass away?

Unfortunately, both of Megan’s parents have sadly passed. Megan’s father, Joseph Pete Jr., died when Megan was just a 15-year-old freshman in high school. Up until that point, Megan has cited that her relationship with her father was strong and that they were “together every day” after her father was released from prison. Before that, her father was in jail for the first eight years of Megan’s life, but the rapper has since stated that their bond couldn’t have been closer.

Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas, tragically passed away back in 2019 after a long-standing battle with cancer. The loss of both of her parents has undoubtedly affected Megan and her successful rap career, with the Texas native mentioning both her mother and father in song lyrics to try and cope with the unfortunate losses — especially in Megan’s recent hit, “Cobra.”

Despite her parents no longer being with her, Megan has honored them in the best way possible by bringing along the confidence and love that both parents have shown her since she was young. After all, winning three Grammys does take a certain amount of respect and admiration for the craft, so it’s clear Megan is doing it right.