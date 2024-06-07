Marriage and love are fragile things among celebrities nowadays, frankly speaking. Luckily, there exceptions who still believe and fight for true love, and Dolly Parton is one of them.

Parton is a true legend of country music, making her debut in music in 1967 with her classic album Hello, I’m Dolly. It was an instant success and by the 1970s and 1980s she was conquering the charts. Now she’s an icon, beloved by all and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022

But what about her personal life? Well, we’re pleased to report she’s not simply a musical success.

How long has Dolly Parton been married?

Parton has been married to her husband Carl Dean since 1966, meaning 57 years have passed since the two tied the knot. The pair have repeatedly expressed their happiness with each toher, so it seems unlikely they’ll end up separating.

Especially given Parton’s recent comments. In an interview with E! News, the artist admitted while retirement is on her mind, it’s not happening anytime soon:

“Not today. Maybe, someday, I may have to. I’ve always said that if my husband was in ill health or needed me, I would most definitely pull way back.”

At the time of writing, though, she’s developing her upcoming Broadway musical “I’m Dolly – An Original Musical.” Here’s hoping Carl and Dolly have many more happy years together.

