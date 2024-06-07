Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

How long has Dolly Parton been married?

Tender love is blind. It requires a dedication!
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 07:58 am

Marriage and love are fragile things among celebrities nowadays, frankly speaking. Luckily, there exceptions who still believe and fight for true love, and Dolly Parton is one of them.

Parton is a true legend of country music, making her debut in music in 1967 with her classic album Hello, I’m Dolly. It was an instant success and by the 1970s and 1980s she was conquering the charts. Now she’s an icon, beloved by all and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022

But what about her personal life? Well, we’re pleased to report she’s not simply a musical success.

How long has Dolly Parton been married?

Dolly Parton attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.
Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

Parton has been married to her husband Carl Dean since 1966, meaning 57 years have passed since the two tied the knot. The pair have repeatedly expressed their happiness with each toher, so it seems unlikely they’ll end up separating.

Especially given Parton’s recent comments. In an interview with E! News, the artist admitted while retirement is on her mind, it’s not happening anytime soon:

“Not today. Maybe, someday, I may have to. I’ve always said that if my husband was in ill health or needed me, I would most definitely pull way back.”

At the time of writing, though, she’s developing her upcoming Broadway musicalI’m Dolly – An Original Musical.” Here’s hoping Carl and Dolly have many more happy years together.

