‘They just didn’t make it’: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame president addresses the Iron Maiden controversy around latest nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were finally announced for the 2023 class, with a new wave of groups in its midst, albeit with a very obvious veteran rock band missing: Iron Maiden.

As the inductees’ names finally rolled in, introducing for the very first time Rage Against the Machine into the midst, avid rock fans were quick to notice that some of the names that polarized the genre were very obviously not included in the vast list of deserved honorees. Understandably so, the wrath was quickly noticed all across internet circles that were less-than-pleased about the new roll-in. One particular name that was noted to be missing was that of the English Rock band that revolutionized the world, Iron Maiden. To the social media backlash, President and CEO of the Hall, Greg Harris, told Wokv, that the group just “didn’t make it.”

“I think they’re all terrific. Imagine if somebody said ‘Would you pull out Rage or put in [Iron] Maiden?’ That’s not a decision that anybody should have to make. They’re both great, they’re both powerful, and they’re all important. Again, I understand why you’re asking. They were on the ballot, but they just didn’t make it in this top seven, and there’s next year to come back to.”

Iron Maiden has proven time and time again – for almost half a century, even – that they are still, to this day, one of the most influential names in the Rock scene. With titles like “Hallowed Be Thy Name,” and “Aces High,” Iron Maiden’s ginormous power in the music stratosphere was so evident that to this day, the group is still partaking in a world tour – 48 years after the band got together.

Failing to be eligible as an honoree, the disheartening decision from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has completely enraged all those who looked forward to seeing all the biggest names in Rock be deservingly honored for their work, and they are not measuring their words.

Iron Maiden don’t need to be in the Rock Hall. They are the Rock Hall. — Anne Erickson (@AnneErickson) May 3, 2023

Every year that goes by that Iron Maiden and Soundgarden don’t get inducted, I lose more respect for the Rock Hall. Super stoked for Rage for finally getting in but what the fuck are we doing here? Missy Elliott gets in over Maiden, Soundgarden, Warren Zevon and Joy Division?? https://t.co/bjwPuWYusF — Josh Stevens (@JStevens1015) May 3, 2023

Regardless of whether or not the group qualifies as an inductee for the event, their impact goes well beyond any possible honor they could have won from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. If anything, Iron Maiden is surely not the one on the losing end of this unofficial feud, if fans’ opinions are anything to go by. Unfortunately, many have even pointed out that, despite their efforts in the fan poll that determined the honorees, the group still did not qualify.

y’all couldn’t made room for soundgarden or iron maiden, LIKE WHY EVEN HAVE THE FAN VOTE ITS USELESS pic.twitter.com/XLn6AhaC8b — lily *• (@lilienvenus) May 3, 2023

For anyone still thinking that the #RockAndRollHallOfFame Fan Vote actually matters, Cyndi Lauper (#2), Warren Zevon (#3), Iron Maiden (#4), and Soundgarden (#5) all failed to be inducted in #RockHall2023. pic.twitter.com/mQnryRsGye — Charles Skaggs (@CharlesSkaggs) May 3, 2023

Iron Maiden “The Future Past Tour,” can still be attended in Europe, with tickets on sale on the band’s website.