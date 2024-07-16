How long have Cody Ko and Kelsey been together?

Cody Kolodziejzyk, more famously known as Cody Ko, is a YouTube personality, rapper, and comedian. The online creator began uploading content on the now-defunct video-hosting service Vine before transitioning to YouTube. He is married to Kelsey Kreppel, a former teacher turned YouTuber and podcaster.

Ko and Kreppel met in June 2017 at the latter’s apartment. One of Kreppel’s roommates had some friends visit, and one of them was Ko. In an interview with The New York Times in 2023, Ko recalled seeing his wife for the first time and even remembered what she wore — jeans, a Frank Sinatra shirt, and a choker. He thought she was beautiful and had a good sense of style. The two talked and spent time getting to know one another.

After their first encounter, Ko traveled to Europe and was gone for a month, but he kept in contact with Kreppel via text messaging. When he returned to the U.S., he reunited with Kreppel at a common friend’s party where they spent the night talking and holding hands. That night, Ko told the publication that he knew one day Kreppel would be his wife. In September that year, they made it official as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Cody and Kelsey got engaged in 2021

After just over four years of dating, the two got engaged in 2021. Ko shared a photo on his Instagram with him down on one knee by the beach with the caption, “…thanks for making me the happiest guy on earth.” Kreppel also posted on her account, writing, “I’ve never been more sure about anything. Can’t wait to spend forever smiling with you.”

Ko and Kreppel were married on Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sands Hotel and Spa in Indian Wells, California in front of more than a hundred guests. Just over a week shy of their first wedding anniversary, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Otis. They shared the news in a joint Instagram post with Kreppel carrying their baby that read, “We feel like the luckiest people in the world. We love you, Otis.” Seven years after meeting for the first time, the couple now lives in wedded bliss with the addition of their son.

