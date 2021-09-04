A surprising number of YouTube’s elite creators found their start on Vine, the now-defunct video-sharing platform that birthed a number of the internet’s top memes. Since the demise of Vine, creators have shifted to YouTube, where they can continue to make comedic, informative, or purely entertaining videos. One former Viner, Cody Ko, has used the fanbase he gained on Vine to build a reputation for himself as a content creator, rapper, podcaster, and comedian.

Ko, whose full last name is Kolodziejzyk, finds plenty of work for himself between his numerous collaborations, YouTube channels, and outside projects. His main page, simply titled “Cody Ko,” has just under 5.7 million subscribers. His videos on this page, of which there are many, have earned a collective view count in the billions, after more than seven years of uploads. His main channel is home to his flinch-worthy “That’s Cringe” series, along with “Couples Cringe,” a similar series he is undertaking alongside his girlfriend and fellow YouTuber Kelsey Kreppel.

On top of his main channel, Ko also has several companion channels. “Cody & Ko,” “Cody Ko Shorts,” “Tiny Meat Gang,” and “Insanely Chill,” have a collective subscriber count of more than 9 million, putting Ko’s follower count, all channels included, in the 15 million range.

Ko also has a podcast, which he’s been contributing to since Oct. 2017. Titled “Tiny Meat Gang Podcast,” the series sees Ko and another former Viner, Noel Miller, join forces to share their comedic talents with the world.

Between all these lucrative exploits, Ko makes a solid living for himself. His net worth is estimated to be around $5.47 million, according to the website Net Worth Spot. This estimate accounts only for Ko’s multiple YouTube channels and the ad revenue they likely bring in, however, so Ko’s worth is most likely higher than that. Revenue from his online store, Tiny Meat Gang, isn’t even factored into this total. With all of Ko’s side-gigs considered, it seems likely that his net worth actually clocks in closer to $7 million. Maybe even higher.

Photo via Cody Ko/YouTube

Just on YouTube, Ko makes around $91,000 a month, and more than $1 million a year, according to Net Worth Spot. Add in a few sponsors, which he is all but certain to have, along with his online store, and revenue from his podcast and comedic music, and Ko has set himself up quite well. At only 30 years old, a net worth of more than $5 million is nothing to scoff at.