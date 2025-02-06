‘Get your own, slightly louder, alarm’: The internet eggs on a woman’s campaign against her nightmare neighbors

Far too often, single mothers (and dads too) don’t get enough credit. Of course, there are exceptions to this rule, but these mommas tend to mind their own business and just focus on working hard to ensure the well-being and happiness of their kids. That is until – like it happened to this lady on TikTok – someone oversteps the line and causes their children unwarranted discomfort.

Lacy, who goes by @lacy.lovins, is an American mother of two who loves her babies (her children), her “fur babies” (her pets), and her “green babies” (her plants). One can tell from her multiple posts that she is not a contentious person. In fact, her first recourse was to use humor – and later self-preservation in her attempts to move – to combat her weird neighbors’ strange, questionable, and borderline paranoid tendencies.

Run, Lacy, run. But first, hit them with the purple inflatable puppet.

This was before Christmas break. And before Mother Nature tore up their signs.

On Jan. 9, Lacy posted a TikTok showcasing how the simple, routine act of walking with her kids to her driveway early in the morning to take them to school, persistently triggered her neighbors’ annoyingly loud alarm. On top of the siren they installed on their property, the neighbors put up blinking security lights, got cameras facing her house, and affixed “STAY OFF MY PROPERTY” signs for good measure.

In a subsequent story time video –requested by curious commenters – Lacy recounted how her neighbors’ over-the-top security measures are far from the only sign that they can be problematic to a frightening degree.

Replying to @I.Am.Dunn.With.U.2 sorry it took me so long. Lol

It turns out, she’s not the only victim of the persecutory antics of the people who live next door. According to the TikToker, these individuals have been too keen on repeatedly calling the cops on others – the neighborhood residents and harmless outsiders alike – who are doing little more than tending to their own affairs. Something as little as someone else’s “grass clippings” ending up in their yard could make them lose their minds. That said, the alarms seemed to only be going off like clockwork when it was Lacy, the “troublemaker,” who so much as got remotely close to the edge of their lawn.

The single mother explained that, at first, she did attempt to get along with her neighbors, but “it backfired.” She nonetheless remarks that “they got to have a good heart in there somewhere,” judging by the fact that they show kindness to the surrounding wildlife, even if they don’t act nearly as kindly towards her or her kids. Unfortunately, even Lacy’s children riding their bikes could trigger the blaring alarm – which, to make matters worse, appears to be manually activated.

Pettiness is usually a negative trait. But, when learning of stories such as Lacy’s, netizens can tend to, unanimously, advocate in favor of a petty retaliation:

“Okay wait but I insist you just get your own, slightly louder alarm. You already have to listen to it but I swear the slight power shift will drive them crazy,” one suggested.

“FOR THE SAKE OF TIKTOK PLEASE BE PETTY 😭 Someone suggested the inflatable tube dancing thing and I cast my vote for that 😂,” another wrote.

Lacy, having considered her commenters’ recommendations, did not disappoint.

Sometimes humor is the best weapon. Lacy seems to abide by this philosophy as she got herself a funny-looking “little dancing man” for her neighbors to enjoy. One user even wanted her to take it one step further: “I think [the] dancing man is lonely and needs a dancing family 😅.”

As humorous and light-hearted as Lacy’s response was, it is important to note that this whole “bad neighbors” saga has been exhausting for her and likely upsetting for her young children. After this harassment campaign, the single mother desperately (and understandably) wants to move and finally find the peace and sense of security that she and her family deserve. Hopefully, her future home will be located in the most serene of neighborhoods, where residents find no issue with single mothers going about their day and children blissfully riding their bikes.

