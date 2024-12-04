‘I can’t go Bruce Willis from go!’: Single dad has hilarious freak out when daughter tries to act as his wingman in Walmart

Being the child of a single dad will change your whole perspective. Once you’re grown — or even mostly grown — your relationship transforms from one of guiding support system into one of friendship and solidarity.

I can speak to that first-hand, as I was lucky enough to see my relationship with my own father do just that. He’ll always be my rock, and the best support system I could ask for, but he’s also my friend, and that comes with a few perks.

Perks like the one highlighted in a TikTok from user @post_modern_family, who’s enjoying the “wingman” stage of her relationship with pops. It seems the charming TikToker’s dad has been single for awhile now, and she’s looking to put an end to it. Upon spotting a potential match for her truly adorable old man at their local Walmart, our leading lady jumps into action.

She starts by informing her dad that Denise — a woman from church that he supposedly has a crush on — is in the store, and hypes her dad up to lay on the rizz. They have a truly stellar approach to seduction too, as the TikToker adjusts her dad’s hat (apparently Denise likes a backwards cap) and eggs him into starting a conversation.

You can see the uncertainty on her poor divorced dad’s face from the get-go, however, and he’s soon shying away from the confrontation. It’s the overthinking that really sells it, though, as this sweet soul confesses that he doesn’t “want her to know right away that I don’t have any hair.” Its a normal thing to be self-conscious about — despite the fact that he sells the hell out of that bald head — but its not just about the baldness. It’s about an article our guy read that claimed “some women think [a bald head] makes them like strong and masculine.”

But that’s not the vibe he’s going for — at least not right out of the gate. He’s looking to give Denise the nice guy impression from the jump, and only later introduce his badass bald alter ego. “You can’t go Bruce Willis from go,” he proclaims, adding that he “need[s] to start off slow,” which apparently involves giving Denise “a little bit of like… Homer Simpson meets Zach Galifianakis, but also meets a handsome guy like Bradley Cooper.”

Mission accomplished, good sir. That is an excellent way to describe the vibe he gives off, but the glower he tosses his daughter’s way when he thinks she’s messing with him is just the Bruce Willis energy he’ll need later on. The final reveal — in which he’ll unveil to his new lady love that “I’m bald and handsome, and I’m Bruce Willis” — is absolutely going to sweep Denise off her feet, and I couldn’t be rooting harder for this sweet, dry man to find love.

Thankfully for the patriarch of @post_modern_family, divorced men often have another shot at love. They are actually far more likely to remarry than divorced women, with a solid 35% of divorced men making it back down the aisle as compared to only 19% of divorced women. Men also tend to be older when they get remarried, which gives our guy plenty of time to find the right match.

