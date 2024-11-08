‘We don’t really have cars like that round here’: World’s worst neighbor demands woman parks her car somewhere else because it’s too cheap

The wealth gap that’s widening across the globe causes rampant issues, and almost all of them are suffered by those on the bottom of the financial barrel.

Recommended Videos

Those of us who fall into the lower tier of income are saddled with constant roadblocks, as everything — from housing to food and gas — gradually become unaffordable. Meanwhile, our wealthy peers are skating by with their trust funds, high-paying jobs, and handouts, and somehow they still have the gall to judge us for scrimping and scraping. This infuriating trend is perfectly, and irritatingly, captured in a TikTok video from user @nicoletravelandlife, who’s neighbor chose superiority over support when they saw a single sign of her struggle.

The interaction is captured via a two and a half minute video, as @nicoletravelandlife opens the door to the most brazenly inconsiderate neighbor most of us have seen since the Karen epidemic of 2020. This revoltingly privileged woman is so separate from the struggles of the average person, so tidily locked away in her ivory tower, that she has the gall to not only leave notes, but also to boldly knock on her neighbor’s door to issue a complaint about the quality of her vehicle.

The entire exchange is rage-inducing, as the neighbor casually asks the TikToker if she’s “on welfare,” because clearly anyone not cruising in a Rolls-Royce is in need of government assistance. Completely missing the shred of empathy required to acknowledge that some people prioritize things other than optics in their lives, the neighbor goes on to complain that “we don’t really have cars like that ’round here.”

The TikToker displays far more patience than I would as she explains that she recently switched out cars to ditch the monthly payment, and reveals the absolute steal — £200! — she secured the vehicle for. And what does this absolute doorknob of a neighbor take from this statement? That @nicoletravelandlife and her family must be struggling, and therefore need assistance.

The real kicker comes when the neighbor makes her main request — that @nicoletravelandlife, who pays road tax, move her car around the block so it doesn’t scald the eyes of her rich street fellows. She isn’t rebuffed by the revelation that the TikToker has children, nor does she care about the road tax — all she cares about is that @nicoletravelandlife’s car distracts from the impeccable view of Range Rovers and is “damaging the reputation” of the street.

Cry me a river, neighbor. The infuriating request is only amplified in an update from @nicoletravelandlife — who, yes, does shut the door in her neighbor’s face eventually — who revealed in a follow-up that across the street Stacy came back with another offer. Since @nicoletravelandlife and her family are so clearly struggling, what with their completely acceptable vehicle, she came back with an offer for a more appropriately bougie family to buy up their home.

The entire interaction takes place on an apparently deluxe British street, which means that @nicoletravelandlife is paying a minimum of £100 for the right to park on her street. She could be paying up to £345 for a full year, which makes the request to move her vehicle, lengthen her walk home, all for the lack of an eyesore, all the more unreasonable.

Thankfully, the absolute queen that is @nicoletravelandlife has already come up with a solution. While she waits on Christmas decorations she plans to put out far too early, she’ll be parking a much bigger eyesore outside her home. The TikToker has already secured a massive tractor, complete with trailer and “digger” on the back, which she’ll be planting right in Deborah — the neighbor’s — line of sight for the foreseeable future. Now that’s comeuppance.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy