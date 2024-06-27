‘Song choice is 10/10’: Irritated residents hatch a genius plan to overpower their nightmare next-door neighbor

Does this sound familiar? You found the perfect apartment or house — maybe with a dishwasher or AC, finally — and everything seems to be going great. There’s just one problem: your terrible neighbor.

Recommended Videos

If you can relate to this all-too-common scenario, then you’re going to enjoy this TikTok from @bettiemoon.

After explaining that her neighbor sits on his balcony making tons of noise, either singing with his guitar or generally being a jerk, @bettiemoon shared that she found a great (and totally impressive) solution. She played the Black Eyed Peas song “Shut Up” and we can’t think of a better way to get some smart revenge. (Let’s also take a moment to ask why some neighbors have to be like this?!)

Some of the greatest TikToks come from people sharing the wild and funny experiences that happen when they’re at home, from being so tired that you run your pasta through the dishwasher to pranking a roommate. This story about getting even with a lousy, noisy neighbor got a lot of people talking, and everyone loved the song @bettiemoon chose to play.

TikTok user @leanne commented, “Song choice 10/10” and TikTok user @Anna Ross came up with an even more hilarious plan: “Ask your neighbors to join your Spotify playlist and all play it on your balconies at the same time.”

If you’ve dealt with a super loud neighbor, whether they have parties at 2am on a Monday night or practice the trombone all the time, you might get some good ideas from this TikTok. But, of course, it can be difficult to actually get your neighbor to stop being so disruptive.

As for whether this awful neighbor kept making noise, @bettiemoon shared that this plan was successful “for a few hours” and continued, “Then he got a second wind and gave us all a speech/rant during the evening.” We hope @bettiemoon has more luck next time!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy