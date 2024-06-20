‘You don’t need enemies with a roommate like you’: Woman texts roommate her date is going well, so she pulls the perfect prank

The mark of a good friendship is knowing each others’ limits. Sure, this means you can provide emotional support when your bestie needs it, but it also means you can execute some truly sadistic pranks on each other.

TikTok‘s @chrissy.j.xx fully understands this, because she’s well and truly gone off the rails with this bit of mischief.

In the video, we learn that Chrissy’s roommate texted her with an update about how her date was going. Green flags were flying, so Chrissy’s roommate instructed her to momentarily hide the mess in her room so that it would be presentable for her soon-to-be-guest. Chrissy was happy to oblige, but not without also teeing up her friend for a whole lot of awkward.

Chrissy’s impromptu housewarming campaign included clearing off the bathroom counter of everything but a container of antiseptic healing cream, complete with a note that read “hope this helps the itching,” as well as searching up “how to be cool on dates” on her roommate’s YouTube account and adding a couple such videos to her search history. She even went the extra mile and skipped ahead in one of the videos before pausing it, and leaving a mock page of notes from the video’s “advice.”

Honestly, Chrissy is doing her roommate a favor here; if her date doesn’t see the humor in all of this, then that’s a bullet she needed to dodge. The prank may also spark some more romance as, according to Emboldening Psychology, a good prank “satirizes human fears or vulnerabilities” and “releases inhibition, liberating us for a moment from having to act ‘properly'” (in other words, bearing witness to a prank like this could very well be a refreshingly disarming icebreaker).

Moral of the story:; stop taking each other so seriously, and make some great love and humor instead.

