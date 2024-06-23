‘I’m fettuccini afraido that doesn’t go in the dishwasher’: Sleep-deprived Etsy shop owner accidentally puts their dinner through the wash

An Etsy shop owner sent TikTok wild after uploading a 12-second video revealing they’d put their dinner through the dishwasher.

Cole, who has the username soulfulsketches707, was putting dishes away after the dishwasher had cleaned them when they saw a black plastic container in the appliance. Cole believed it was an empty takeaway box but, upon closer inspection, found its lid was still on, and it contained what was meant to be that day’s lunch: some delicious fettuccini Alfredo.

The TikToker revealed in the comments that it happened due to “just getting out of the hospital and being extremely sleep deprived.” Naturally, many users who saw the devastating video had something to say about it, much of it rather funny.

How did TikTok react to this culinary tragedy?

Chris had arguably the best response: “I’m fettuccini afraido that that doesn’t go in the dishwasher.” It prompted Cole to respond, “This is both the worst and best pun I’ve seen in a while.”

Other humorous replies came from Poppy, who said, “The cleanest fettuccine alfredo there ever was,” Alyssa, who wrote, “fettu-clean-y alfredo,” and harley, who advised: “Oh silly, that goes in the fridge.”

Lindy pointed out that it reminded her of a certain reality television show episode, saying: “It’s giving that one episode of extreme cheapskates where the lady cooked lasagna in the dishwasher.”

Several people pointed out that the dishwasher might have suitably warmed the food. ClamantHurdle42 was one of them, writing: “It’s warm at least.” However, Cole quickly corrected that notion, replying: “I wish. Sadly it was not.”

MamaDuck was rather angry about the whole thing, obviously not keen on wasting food. She commented: “This angers me. I have so many questions!!”

Finally, Maxs_Lair shared a unique thought about the incident, commenting: “This would’ve done numbers on vine.” Suffice it to say that, yup, it probably would have.

