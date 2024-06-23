Fettucini Alfredo TikTok
Image via @soulfulsketches707/TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘I’m fettuccini afraido that doesn’t go in the dishwasher’: Sleep-deprived Etsy shop owner accidentally puts their dinner through the wash

Very little is more devastating in life than a delicious takeaway meal going to waste.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 10:36 am

An Etsy shop owner sent TikTok wild after uploading a 12-second video revealing they’d put their dinner through the dishwasher.

Recommended Videos

Cole, who has the username soulfulsketches707, was putting dishes away after the dishwasher had cleaned them when they saw a black plastic container in the appliance. Cole believed it was an empty takeaway box but, upon closer inspection, found its lid was still on, and it contained what was meant to be that day’s lunch: some delicious fettuccini Alfredo.

The TikToker revealed in the comments that it happened due to “just getting out of the hospital and being extremely sleep deprived.” Naturally, many users who saw the devastating video had something to say about it, much of it rather funny.

How did TikTok react to this culinary tragedy?

@soulfulsketches707

(We love sleep deprivation #streamer #etsyshopowner #artist #wtf #fettuccine #alfredo #fettuccinealfredo #howthefrick #fyp #imgonnacry

♬ original sound – Cole

Chris had arguably the best response: “I’m fettuccini afraido that that doesn’t go in the dishwasher.” It prompted Cole to respond, “This is both the worst and best pun I’ve seen in a while.”

Other humorous replies came from Poppy, who said, “The cleanest fettuccine alfredo there ever was,” Alyssa, who wrote, “fettu-clean-y alfredo,” and harley, who advised: “Oh silly, that goes in the fridge.”

Lindy pointed out that it reminded her of a certain reality television show episode, saying: “It’s giving that one episode of extreme cheapskates where the lady cooked lasagna in the dishwasher.”

Several people pointed out that the dishwasher might have suitably warmed the food. ClamantHurdle42 was one of them, writing: “It’s warm at least.” However, Cole quickly corrected that notion, replying: “I wish. Sadly it was not.”

MamaDuck was rather angry about the whole thing, obviously not keen on wasting food. She commented: “This angers me. I have so many questions!!”

Finally, Maxs_Lair shared a unique thought about the incident, commenting: “This would’ve done numbers on vine.” Suffice it to say that, yup, it probably would have.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com