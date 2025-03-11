Forgot password
Protestors gather to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil at Foley Square on March 10, 2025 in New York City. Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate and Palestinian activist arrested Saturday, received a temporary reprieve from deportation. A federal judge in New York blocked the Trump administration's efforts to deport him until a conference on Wednesday.
Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Mahmoud Khalil’s arrest is a dangerous constitutional violation, but some welcome this terrifying new authoritarian age

There’s being misguided and then… there’s this.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|

Published: Mar 11, 2025 05:22 pm

For the most part, people understand how Mahmoud Khalil’s First Amendment Rights are being brutally violated. Then, there are… others. These others are usually the same people who advocate for the freedom of speech of individuals who burn Qurans in front of Muslim people, or the proudly racist DOGE kid.

Recommended Videos

“And this is why I voted for Trump,” writes a commenter on a TikTok video with the username @neoaryan784trump – great euphemism, sir – celebrating the March 9 arrest of the Pro-Palestine activist and green card holder. In a Jubilee debate aired on March 10, a Donald Trump supporter rhetorically asked Sam Seder, “What’s wrong with xenophobic nationalism? Don’t you think that’s better for Americans in general?”

With comments such as these, every day, there is less and less reason to doubt that this is another reason why President Trump is dismantling — and wants to get rid of — the Department of Education. Also, one can only imagine Paine, Jefferson, Franklin, and Morris tossing and turning in their graves because their beloved Constitution simply isn’t a thing that is respected anymore. It’s a document that’s weaponized, twisted, and bent to fit whatever version of reality partisans staunchly believe in.

@davidgokhshtein

🚨JUST IN: Senator John Kennedy on CNN about Mahmoud Khalil: “Under the Immigration and Naturalization Act, if you support a terrorist organization, you can be deported. Hamas is a terrorist organization.”

♬ Distant Echoes – Slowed + Reverb – VXLLAIN & VØJ & Narvent

In the clip above, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) talks in hypotheticals. As of this writing, there is no proof that Khalil is in association with a terrorist organization and is not simply exercising his First Amendment rights. The Center for Constitutional Rights, which is suing the Trump administration in an effort to have Khalid returned, also cites a violation of the Fifth Amendment as a basis for their lawsuit.

Also, there’s the Fourteenth Amendment, which grants equal protection under the law and a right to due process to all people, citizen and non-citizen alike.  

Most people understand what’s happening and the violations being made to rights that should be unalienable, but others shut their brains to it. Let’s unpack that.

It’s a clear escalation towards a terrifying future

@localwinemum

This is the case of the Colombia student & Green Card holder Mahmoud Khalil. The government has now made him disappear because he organized protests they didn’t agree with. Neither his lawyer nor his wife know where he is. The president himself announced his deportation which has now been delayed by a judge as it is unlawful #fy #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – seba

The TikToker above, @localwinemum, who’s from Germany, puts it in quite plain terms: the version of “freedom of speech” wielded by the Trump administration, is an all-purpose protection cape that can only be placed upon those who serve their interests or, at the very least, don’t go against them – but Donald Trump’s bizarre AI dream of a luxurious Gaza riviera where he may sunbathe on the beach next to Bibi is fine, apparently.

The fact that now, it’s not a so-called “illegal alien” who’s being threatened with deportation – and mocked by the White House official social media account – but a green card holder should tell you enough about the escalation of political repression that’s occurring. As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pointed out in a post: “If the federal government can disappear a legal US permanent resident without reason or warrant, then they can disappear US citizens too.”

The fact that there are people who would say “deport the wife too” is the reason why we got here. We’ve entered the regime of “everything that is not with us is therefore against us.” The wife in question is an American citizen, 8 months pregnant with her and Mahmoud Khalil’s first child.

As Drew Westen writes, when partisans encounter a conflict between their candidate of choice’s deeds and their words, their brains “manage to shut down distress through faulty reasoning,” and it does that quite quickly. In other words, as Jonathan Haidt would call it, it triggers their immediate moral intuition: “If you ask people to believe something that violates their intuitions, they will devote their efforts to finding an escape hatch—a reason to doubt your argument or conclusion.”

Words, like laws, change over time, acquire new connotations, and undergo shifts in association depending on the interpreter and their cultural or social circle. Also, words are also vehicles of manipulation. For example: Not everything that is labelled “terrorism” actually is, but because people experience strong feelings when they hear the word – particularly in the U.S.– it can trigger an almost fight-or-flight reaction that prevents critical reasoning.

@middleeasteye

ICE agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian graduate student and permanent US resident, from his Columbia University apartment over his activism for Palestine. His arrest sparked global outrage and was widely condemned as a crackdown on free speech and civil liberties. Protests erupted in New York calling for Mahmoud’s immediate release. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Middle East Eye that Khalil’s arrest was “in support of President Trump’s executive orders prohibiting antisemitism.” Last week, Trump announced that #Columbia would lose around $400 million worth of federal grants over what he described as “the school’s continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.” #NewYork #Trump #ICE

♬ original sound – Middle East Eye
@user55259970777831

Pro-Palestine Student ARRESTED For Protesting Israel | The Kyle Kulinski Show #kylekulinski #SecularTalk #news

♬ original sound – Secular Talk – Secular Talk

The phrase “illegal protest” is being used by the Trump administration in the most purposefully vague way; any protesters could fall under that umbrella, and become subject to persecution, prosecution, imprisonment, or deportation. The open-endedness fits the Trump agenda, while completely ignoring the fact that Jan. 6 happened.

As the American TikToker above points out, “Pro-Palestine” and “Pro-Hamas” have been used interchangeably when that’s not the case. Some people have begun not to be able to tell the two apart. And that’s why they cheer for the potential deportation of a peaceful protest organizer and legal permanent citizen whose American wife is awaiting their first child in a month.

@leitecondensadoac

Message to all Americans and other citizens living in the USA. Please share this message and make it cross the ocean. Stay safe❤️ #eurotok #eurotiktok #globaltiktok #worldtok #worldtiktok #usa #tiktokusa #americans #globaltiktok #preparationstage #europeiswatching #uspolitics #usdeportation #deportation

♬ som original – Leite Condensado ac 🇪🇺🇵🇹
@dawn.today

Protesters in New York and rights groups expressed outrage Monday over the arrest of a leader of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University, as President Donald Trump vowed further crackdowns. Mahmoud Khalil, a recent graduate and one of the most prominent faces of the university’s high-profile protests, was arrested by US immigration officials over the weekend despite holding a permanent residency green card. The Department of Homeland Security, confirming Khalil’s arrest on Sunday, claimed he had “led activities aligned to Hamas” and that the DHS action was taken “in coordination with the Department of State.” Video credit: The People’s Forum/X. Via AFP. #DawnToday

♬ original sound – Dawn.com

Because no change can stem from the passive feeling of hopelessness, it’d be appropriate to end on a hopeful note. The TikToker above, who shares my nationality, and my concern for what’s happening and those affected. She’s correct in her reasoning that the most vulnerable American communities should consider leaving before the worst happens to them, except for one thing: some people just can’t leave.

Moreover, if the solution is to leave every time a country’s government does a heel turn on democracy, that would be kicking the can down the road. Make no mistake: an ultra-nationalist movement has swept through America, but also rippled across the world. The solution — as the New York protesters exemplify — to be brave and speak out, to show up in favor of democracy, and to make it clear that this move toward autocracy will not go unchallenged.

