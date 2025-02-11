Donald Trump is dead serious about annexing Canada. Is that even possible, and how would it work?

At first, and soon after Donald Trump won the 2024 election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau perceived the President-elect’s comments about Canada becoming the 51st state as a mere jest. That posture soon gave way to concern and the need to make judicious preparations as it became clear that Trump is truly embracing his imperialist era.

Recommended Videos

For months now, Trump has been doubling and tripling down on his intentions to annex the sovereign country, be it while speaking to the media or posting on Truth Social:

Screengrabs via @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

If one were to listen to real Canadians speak on the issue, it would become apparent that claiming Canadians “LOVE” the idea is a gross misrepresentation. Reactions are, in fact, quite the opposite of what the President makes it seem:

Trump implied in a post shared on Dec. 30 that annexing Canada would lead to Canadians and Americans obtaining “common currency,” “open trade,” and an “EU-type passport.” He’s also publicly stated that Canada’s universal healthcare system would somehow – he did not specify – improve.

The U.S. President is trying to make it seem like this imperialistic initiative is motivated by the moral imperative; fighting the fentanyl boogeyman coming across both borders – a “national security threat” — justifies his drastic measures. However, a Canadian woman with the TikTok handle @money.coach.canada argues that the reasons Trump gives for the annexation of Canada and what he truly wants out of it are not the same. Of course, she’s not the only one aware of the President’s obvious motivations.

“Not happening. Thank you very much,” says Canada.

The commander-in-chief has already made clear that “economic force” could be used to compel Canada into submission. He’s already tried to impose tariffs, which lasted about two days before an agreement was reached resulting in a 30-day postponement. But, unfortunately, he has not given up.

On Feb. 7, during the Canada-U.S. Economic Summit with a hundred business executives present, PM Justin Trudeau made another eloquent speech that reasserted Canada’s unwillingness to part with its autonomy. Moreover, his inspiring monologue — and the whole event — revolved around how the nation and its citizens could adapt to the United States’ threats and sanctions.

However, it was when the media was asked to leave that the Prime Minister spoke most candidly, indicating he has an inkling as to why the current U.S. President is pushing for annexation. Two outlets, including CBC, were able to stay in the room and record his follow-up words: “I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have, but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state.”

After the direct tariffs on Canadian goods were paused, Trump announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum which would affect every exporting country. But – coincidentally, of course – which country does the US import the most steel and aluminum from? Yup. You’ve guessed it. Trump had already imposed tariffs on these metals during his first term. All it did was make the price of cars, canned drinks, and appliances skyrocket while benefiting American aluminum and steel barons.

In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Feb. 9, Trump said: “Canada would be much better off becoming the 51st state because we lose 200 billion dollars a year with Canada.” Contrary to what the President implies, this money is not paid as a form of “subsidy,” but is the result of the United States’ massive reliance on Canadian resources like oil and indispensable minerals – a fact which gives unequivocal credence to Trudeau’s remarks.

Could annexation come by direct force?

Any antidemocratic enforcement of Canada’s annexation could be seen as an act of aggression, both by Canada itself, and by the entire international pro-democracy community. If the U.S. were to use unwarranted force, other NATO members could well mobilize in Canada’s defense, offering aid to the latter and imposing sanctions on the former.

Furthermore, per the Constitution, Congress would have to approve the measure to include a new state. But Trump already made clear that he only cares about the parts of the founding document that benefit his agenda. As rooted in the 10th Amendment, the people of Canada would have to agree to become a state. Well, on the bright side, such an eventuality – which, according to POLITICO, would result in 45 congressional seats for Canada – would significantly benefit the Democratic Party when it comes to the Electoral College and future elections.

During the Economic Summit, which took place in Toronto, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon responded to a question saying: “I think I would be reflecting the spirit in the room, and more importantly, the spirit across this country: Canada is free. Canada is sovereign. Canada will choose its own destiny – thank you very much. But Canada is forever. So, Canada will make its choices.”

Rather than becoming a U.S. state, Canadians would rather maintain their independence and join a friendlier (and less colonialism-inclined) crowd:

When there’s a bully in the playground, the most efficient way to deal with them is to show there’s strength in unity and cooperation. Canada is already taking steps to strengthen alliances and economic partnerships with countries and coalitions like the European Union, to hopefully show that there are no main characters when it comes to nations.

Speaking as a European, while the U.S. President wants to forcefully erase a whole country’s dignity all the while antagonizing the rest of the globe, I’d say to Canadians: “Let’s be besties.” It’s how we — Canada and EU alike — can keep the threat of a deranged megalomaniac at bay, while forging a destiny that proves diplomacy and alliances can overcome Trump’s egocentric “me first” political approaches and policies.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy