How long was Gypsy Rose in prison for?

All eyes have been on Gypsy Rose Blanchard after she left prison in December of 2023. Given the scrutiny she has been under since we all learned about her heartbreaking and disturbing family life, we want to know what her prison sentence was… and the amount of time she actually spent there.

Gypsy Rose’s situation is a unique and complicated one, as of course she and her ex-boyfriend committed a crime, but she was treated absolutely horribly by her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who had Munchausen syndrome by proxy. With so many details of Gypsy Rose’s life coming out now, including her recent pregnancy announcement, let’s learn more about her prison stay.

How many years was Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison for?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was in prison for seven years of her ten-year sentence, according to Today.com. Her boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn was charged with first-degree murder, and she was charged with second-degree murder. The pair hid for a little while, but were arrested.

According to Global News, in September 2023, she found out that instead of staying in prison until 2026, she could go home on December 28th, 2023. When she was out, she posted several TikToks and explained that she felt “free.” She and Ryan Scott Anderson decided to get divorced after she got out of prison, and while people thought Gypsy Rose was expecting earlier in 2024, she and her partner Ken Urker just shared that they’re having a baby.

Gypsy Rose told The Hollywood Reporter that she was interested in filming her Lifetime show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock-Up because she wanted to show the true narrative of her life. She explained that driving and cooking are skills that she wasn’t able to learn because of her childhood and time in prison. She said, “I was sitting in my jail cell at the end of December, and I was like, I’m so tired of all these prison labels and all these labels that people put on me, and I want to show that I’m more than that.”

