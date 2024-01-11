Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard pregnant?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband have sparked pregnancy rumors after speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

Blanchard, whose harrowing story has seen multiple on-screen adaptations, was sentenced to ten years in prison for the part she played in her mother’s murder. During her time in prison she married her husband, Ryan Anderson, and at the end of last year she was released early, serving eight and a half years in total.

Last week Lifetime aired a six-part docuseries that gave viewers an in-depth look at Gypsy Rose’s life before and during her time in prison. The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard sees the whole case examined with a fine tooth comb, with statements from psychologists, witnesses who knew Gypsy and Dee Dee, and of course interviews with Blanchard herself.

Why do people think Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant?

Screenshot via Waukesha County Jail

At a panel for the documentary Blanchard and her husband appeared virtually and spoke about her first few days of freedom. During the panel event, Anderson revealed that his wife had “bought baby clothes for a future baby.” Blanchard justified buying the clothes, saying that the outfits were “cute.”

Although it doesn’t seem she’s pregnant right now, it definitely looks like it’s on the cards for the near future as Blanchard followed this up by saying, “I had to get the outfit for just in case, later down the road.”

Meanwhile, her husband insists that they’ll have to wait a little longer before they start thinking about actually having a child, “When we walked through that section, I was like, ‘Keep walking. Keep walking. We’re not there yet.”