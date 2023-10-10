Every Gypsy Rose Blanchard movie and TV show you need to watch

If you thought Joan Crawford’s Mommie Dearest performance won the Worst Mother award, get ready, because the unbelievable case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee Blanchard will blow you away. The true story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard captivated the nation as it contained all the high-intensity elements of love, hate, betrayal, and murder that make for shocking headlines. The mother-daughter duo seemed like the ultimate example of “triumph over tragedy” with Dee Dee playing the role of doting mother to Gypsy during her lifelong battle with cancer and other health issues. Yet when Gypsy’s mother was found murdered in July 2015 and it was ultimately revealed Gypsy was behind it, many wondered what was really going on behind closed doors. What could have caused a daughter to plan the murder of her own mother? The truth turned out to be stranger and more sinister than any work of fiction. It’s no wonder so many TV shows and documentaries are dedicated to the story. We devoured all the shows, docs, and series that cover the Gypsy Rose Blanchard case.

Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard were known to friends and neighbors as the perfect mother-daughter duo. Gypsy Rose, according to her mother, was fighting off cancer and had been diagnosed with a variety of other illnesses and disabilities. Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee appeared doting and committed to her daughter’s full-time care. Yet during the span of the investigation following Dee Dee’s death, the truth was revealed – Gypsy wasn’t really sick. In one of the most heinous cases of the psychological disorder known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy ever recorded, it turned out that Dee Dee had fabricated the illnesses.

Yet Dee Dee apparently wasn’t the only one leading a double life, Gypsy too apparently had a secret. She had begun a relationship with an online boyfriend and together they had devised a plan that would both free Gypsy and ensure her mother could never hurt her again. Here are all the dramatizations and documentaries chronicling the murder and events leading up to it.

Mommy Dead and Dearest – 2017

When the story of Gypsy Rose first broke in July 2015 the public was horrified. They wanted to know all the details, not just of the murder itself but the years leading up to it. How could Dee Dee Blanchard fool so many people – including friends, family, neighbors, doctors, and even high-profile organizations like The Ronald McDonald House, Make A Wish, and Habitat For Humanity? Mommy Dead and Dearest was the first of the documentaries about the family to appear on the scene. Created by HBO, the documentary dove into the details of the case, many of which had never before been released to the media.

It detailed the years of deception that made up the tangled web of lies that Dee Dee Blanchard spun. It featured interviews with doctors and even introduced Gypsy Rose’s father, who was conspicuously absent from the young girl’s life. It turns out that as opposed to “abandoning the child” as Gypsy’s mother had always claimed, it was reported he had been cut out of the girl’s life by a seemingly overprotective Dee Dee. The documentary was directed by Erin Lee Carr who interviewed Gypsy in prison and who reportedly had a complicated relationship with her own parents according to her interview in The Cut. Her empathy for Gypsy and the complex story shines through in the documentary.

Gypsy’s Revenge – 2018

Gypsy’s Revenge is the Investigation Discovery three-part series that takes a deep dive into the details of July 2015. The series explores the in-depth details of the plot contrived by Gypsy and her online paramour Nicholas Godejohn. It reveals court documents and police interviews and explores the motive and method behind the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard.

The series aired shortly after Mommy Dead and Dearest and followed the unfolding of the case. Gypsy’s Revenge explored the online romance between Gypsy and Nick and gave viewers a sneak peek into their secret message exchanges. It also showed the progression of their relationship and their plan and eventual act to gain Gypsy’s freedom – by killing her mother. The police interviews with Godejohn are shocking and the details provided about the day of Dee Dee’s death are heinous. The three-part series is available on Apple TV+, Hulu, and Investigation Discovery.

20/20:The Story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard – 2018

The Gypsy Rose Blanchard case was one of the most shocking of our time. Not only did it involve matricide, an illicit love affair, and a rare mental diagnosis, but also massive fraud of some big names in the nonprofit community. The mother-daughter duo had their home built by Habitat for Humanity, had a Make-A-Wish funded trip, and also received funds and other forms of support from Ronald McDonald House and Children’s Mercy Hospital, not to mention the thousands donated by friends and neighbors through various individual and community fundraisers. Yes, the Gypsy Rose Blanchard case received a lot of attention and 20/20 came in to cover it all.

The in-depth exclusive dove into some of the fraud aspects of the case and gave additional and highly unusual details. It also dropped some bombs in never-before-seen interviews that only 20/20 could wrangle up. Check out The Story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Hulu.

The Act – 2019

The Act — a Hulu original — was the first and so far only fictionalized series based on the story. It cast Hollywood heavy hitter Patricia Arquette to portray Dee Dee Blanchard and Joey King as Gypsy Rose. The series took a look at the Blanchards’ life behind closed doors and what the day-to-day interactions between the mother and daughter might have looked like.

The series took an in-depth look at the unusual relationship of the duo and explored the interpersonal dynamics of the pair based on recovered messages and other additional sources. While some creative liberties were taken, it sticks fairly closely to interviews, court documents, and documented message exchanges between the family members and Gypsy and her paramour Nick. The Act weaves a riveting tale of betrayal, deceit, and ultimately murder. Watch now on Hulu.

Gypsy Rose and Nick: A Love To Die For – 2019

Oxygen series Snapped features its own series on “Killer Couples,” and after the July 2015 murder of Dee Dee Blanchard and the sensational case, the unusual couple was featured on the series. Focusing on the young couple’s forbidden romance and their plot to gain Gypsy’s freedom through any means necessary, it also reveals Nick’s shocking confession and the fact that he was not particularly remorseful. In an especially chilling moment, Nick looks at the camera stating that he might have “done it differently,” but that he would “do it again.”

The episode explores the messages and unfurling romance between the two young lovebirds and how their plan began to disintegrate almost from the beginning. It’s a fascinating look into a different and more intimate angle of the case – the couple’s relationship.

With Gypsy Rose’s release date fast approaching, the story is experiencing a resurgence in the media and collective consciousness. The bizarre twists and turns of the case have kept us all guessing at how the ending will play out, yet at this point, it is still anyone’s guess. One thing is for sure however, beyond the headlines is the sad truth of what one young girl lived through and the terrifying end her mother met at the hands of her daughter’s lover.