The 30th SAG Awards kicked off Saturday night with a quick reminder to us all that the world has not and will not ever get tired of The Bear, which nabbed the inaugural award of the night: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. More specifically, the honor went to the one and only Jeremy Allen White, who won for his portrayal of chef extraordinaire Carmy Berzatto in the series, a portrayal that won him the award last year and has also probably led him to upgrading his awards cabinet several times over by now.

Indeed, with this SAG Award as the latest addition to his collection, how many wins does that make for White’s hyper-popular protagonist?

How many awards does Jeremy Allen White have for The Bear?

White’s individual win at this year’s SAG Award ceremony marks the eighth major award he’s won for his portrayal of Carmy in The Bear. Previously, he won a Critics’ Choice Television Award, a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy Award, and his first SAG Award for his performance in the first season of the FX hit, while his turn in the second season has nabbed him an AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) International Award in addition to yet another Critics’ Choice Television Award and Golden Globe.

In other words, it’s a good thing White bulked up for The Iron Claw, as he might actually be able to carry around all of his Carmy honors without needing a pickup truck now.