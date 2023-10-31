The NBA star left behind a lifelong legacy including his children who ensure their father's name is not forgotten.

Lorenzen Wright was a beloved basketball star who played for such prestigious teams as the LA Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Atlanta Hawks, and the Memphis Grizzlies. His life was tragically cut short, but his children have made it their mission to continue his legacy.

Lorenzen Wright was on top of the world. He had a star-studded basketball career, financial success, loving friends, and a beautiful family. Unfortunately behind the scenes, his life was not so picture perfect. By 2009 his marriage to his wife of eleven years Sherra Wright Robinson, was falling apart, and by 2010 he would disappear, leaving Sherra as the main suspect.

Who was Lorenzen Wright?

Image via NBC

Lorenzen Wright was a 6’11 basketball star whose talent was recognizable even from a young age. At 16 he became part of the prestigious Amateur Athletic Union where he met coach Julius Robinson. Robinson would go on to introduce him to his 21-year-old daughter Sherra Wright, and the pair would become inseparable. By 1994 Lorenzen was playing for the Univesity of Memphis and Sherra was pregnant with their first child. The two tied the knot in 1998 when Sherra became pregnant with their second child.

Unfortunately by 2010, the couple’s marriage was deteriorating and they filed for divorce. Then in July of that year, Lorenzen was reported missing, with Sherra being the last person to have seen him alive. Lorenzen’s cell phone records revealed a heartbreaking final 911 call, and when investigators searched the area on July 28th his decomposed body was found.

When the investigation was complete, Sherra Wright Robinson plead guilty to the crime.

How many children did Lorenzen Wright have?

Lorenzen and Sherra Wright had seven children together. Unfortunately one of their children, a daughter Sierra Wright would pass away in 2003 at 11 months old due to SIDS. It was a tragic loss and hit the couple hard.

Their first child, Lorenzen Wright Jr. was born in 1995, followed by a daughter Loren Wright. Next came the twins Lamar and Shamar Wright followed by another daughter Sofia, and then one more son, Lawson. Their last child, Sierra would pass away in their Memphis home.

The children ensure their father’s legacy is not forgotten and several of the children follow in his basketball footsteps, including the twins Shamar and Lamar and his oldest son Lorenzen Jr.

Lorenzen Wright may be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. His legacy lives on through his children and those who knew him best. While his life was cut short far too soon, his children appear to be picking up the torch for their father. In fact, we are willing to bet we will see their names up in NBA lights sometime soon.