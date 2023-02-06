How many Grammys does Sam Smith have?

The 2023 Grammys finally recognized the sheer breadth of talent offered up by artists of color and Black performers.

It was a game-changing year, as artists like Beyoncé and Lizzo gobbled up awards, and Kim Petras became the first transgender woman to win the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. These talented creators were among a slew of deserving victors, including Sam Smith, who shared the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy with Petras. The pair won for their work on “Unholy,” and added yet another shiny award to Smith’s growing list of accolades.

How many Grammys does Smith have?

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Smith is no stranger to a good Grammy win. The 30-year-old singer and songwriter has been recognized by the Grammy Awards on several occasions, as they continue to dazzle listeners with soulful lyrics and shower-worthy belted tones.

In total, Smith has earned seven nominations and five Grammy Awards over the course of their career. Their first year on the scene saw Smith snatch up Grammys in several categories, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for “Stay With Me.” Four of their five Grammys were won in the same year, 2015, when Smith dazzled the world with their debut album.

Smith took an eight-year break from any Grammy mention before blasting back into the spotlight with “Unholy.” The 2022 bop released in September to widespread acclaim, and secured its place in history when it took home a Grammy. Smith’s re-emergence into the spotlight — a place they never truly vacated, despite their absence in the awards sphere — is likely to persist, and could see the artist snatch up plenty more awards in the coming years.