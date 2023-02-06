Sam Smith and Kim Petras give of demonic performance of ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ Grammy performance brought viewers to the underworld once again as the duo embrace their demonic aesthetic while performing ‘Unholy.’ This comes after the song won ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ during this year’s music event, as well as walking on the red carpet with their legion of evil entourage.

Smith dons the devil horns once again during his on-stage performance, while Petras was dancing around in a cage. Their stage presence was filled with energy and flames, following the themes of the Grammy-winning track. This demonic theme was somewhat hinted at their red-carpet appearance, as the duo entered like royalty.

After the break, Trevor Noah received a phone call from his mother who was worried for the souls of everyone else after that flaming hot performance. He tells everyone that his mother will be praying for everyone’s souls and that she’s warned him about “the dangers of Hollywood.” And looking back, momma Noah has the right to be concerned about her son’s wellbeing… and soul.

Petras became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. During the acceptance speech, the singer took the mic as Smith allowed her to make this win her moment and thanked the LGBT+ community and the music industry for making this happen.

Smith and Petras were one of the many artists that performed at this year’s Grammy event. Other artists that went on stage were Lizzo, Harry Styles, and Stevie Wonder.

If you want to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards, it’s being broadcast live on PBS and Paramount Plus.