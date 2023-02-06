Sam Smith and Kim Petras makes royal entrance at Grammys red carpet

The iconic ‘Unholy’ duo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, have emerged on the Grammys Red Carpet, making a royal appearance. Smith and Petras received a nomination for the song ‘Unholy,’ and it was confirmed that they will be performing at this year’s award show.

Smith and Petras were seen walking together on the red carpet, as they wore matching red outfits that give off that “royal aesthetic.” Petras wore a knee-high dress with a veil covering her face. Meanwhile, Smith pulled off a red top hat and a cane in his red carpet outfit, alongside a giant red coat covering his entire body. The duo was later joined by their entourage, all giving off supervillain vibes with their matching red outfits.

‘Unholy’ is nominated for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ at this year’s Grammy Awards. The song was released back on Sept 2022 and currently has over 795 million streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, the music video sits on over 123 million views on YouTube.

The Grammys confirmed that both Smith and Petras will be performing on stage, alongside other nominated artists like Lizzo, Steve Lacy, and Bad Bunny, just to name a few.

Smith won multiple Grammy Awards back in 2015. The singer won ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘Best Pop Vocal album.’ Meanwhile, his track ‘Stay With Me’ won ‘Record of the year,’ and ‘Song of the year.’ Meanwhile, ‘Unholy’ marks Petra’s first Grammy nomination.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be aired live on CBS and Paramount Plus today at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.