How many kids does Eugene Levy have?

Eugene Levy has been America’s dad for as long as Jason Biggs has been falling into pies, but that isn’t the only father role he has played. In recent years, the Best In Show actor has been most notable as television dad, Johnny Rose.

Schitt’s Creek was a sleeper hit that was the brainchild of none other than Dan Levy. Levy, the younger, had first gained the Hollywood spotlight as an MTV host. Schitt’s Creek not only catapulted Dan Levy into fame in his own right, but became one of the most beloved sitcoms in recent memory. The series stars Eugene and Dan Levy as father and son in a riches-to-rags story.

The affluent Rose family finds themselves in dire straits after their accountant steals their money. The only asset they have to their name is the small titular town that Johnny bought as a joke. The spoiled family moves the the town to put their lives together, only to learn something important about themselves: How to love each other. Schitt’s Creek ran for 6 seasons, and only gained attention in its final season. Surprising, considering the humor and chemistry shared among its cast.

When seeing the Levy father and son duo together, it’s clear that they are related. Johnny and David (Dan Levy) have a shorthand that can only come from years in the household. But for those who don’t know, another Schitt’s Creek actor in the series that is part of the famous Levy family.

Who are Eugene Levy’s kids?

Dan Levy is only one-half of Eugene Levy’s brood. His other child, Sarah Levy makes an appearance in Schitt’s Creek as Twyla, the waitress at the only diner in the town. While she doesn’t have as much screen time as the rest of the Roses, she is an important part of the Levy crowd as well as the Schitt’s Creek family. Like her immediate family, she has incredible comic timing, which she utilizes throughout the entirety of the series.

Twyla first becomes Alexis’s (Annie Murphy) romantic rival for Mutt’s (Tim Rozon) affections. With Alexis’ ultimate relationship with Ted (Dustin Milligan), this dynamic fades and Twyla becomes another beloved citizen of Schitt’s Creek. The Levy family became as familiar as our own. A masterclass in comedic writing, the show was also a story about family at its heart. Schitt’s Creek took a fractured family who wanted nothing to do with each other and made them loving, empathetic, and worth tuning in for. Eugene Levy shouldn’t be prouder about his talented family.

