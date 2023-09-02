How many kids does Kourtney Kardashian have?

Kourtney Kardashian has three children of her own with a fourth on the way. The first three are shared with ex-partner and former Kardashian upkeeper Scott Disick. Her first, Mason was born in December of 2009. 11-year-old Penelope joined the crew in July of 2012, and eight-year-old Reign entered the world in 2014. For more on their conceptions, births, and early childhoods, check out Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where such things were chronicled in-depth.

Kourtney, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters, parted ways with Disick by the end of 2015. In 2021, she began a relationship with the man who would later become her first husband, drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182. They were married twice in 2022—once in an unofficial, just-for-fun wedding in Las Vegas in April, then again the next month in Santa Barbara. In June of this year, she and Barker announced the forthcoming arrival of their first child together and . Barker has two children of his own—Landon Barker, born 2003, and Alabama Barker, born 2005. He has also remained famously close with his stepdaughter from a previous marriage, Atiana De La Hoya, born 1999, daughter of boxer Oscar De La Hoya and model-slash-actress Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian has been back in the spotlight in recent days. While the 44-year-old celebrity personality and occasional face of Coca-Cola is deep in the joyous throes of pregnancy, rumors of difficulties have been making the rounds. Her dearly beloved husband abruptly called off a series of concert appearances in the UK, citing “an urgent family matter” and posting on social media about his need for comfort and prayers.