Why Did Travis Barker Cancel His Blink-182 Concert? What We Know About His Family Emergency

Blink-182 fans in Europe are devastated after the band shared they’d be postponing their tour. An announcement on the band’s Instagram page stated that Travis Barker had to return home to handle a family emergency, and that they’d reschedule performances. The statement read:

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had to return home to the States. The Glasglow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as possible.”

So now fans are wondering, what happened?

Is someone in the hospital?

Screengrab via Instagram

Barker recently shared a photo of a prayer room on his Instagram story, the kind often found in hospitals. The drummer also added pictures of a stained glass window and a banner that reads, “Together We Pray.” While none of the photos include an explanation, it’s clear something major is happening.

Is Kourtney Kardashian in labor?

Many fans believe Blink-182 put their tour on hold because Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, is in labor. She announced her pregnancy in mid-June at the band’s concert in Los Angeles by holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant!” The nod to the band’s “All The Small Things” music video was not lost on fans.

While the reality star never publicly shared her due date, based on the size of her bump, the couple’s baby boy will likely come this fall. However, Kourtney shared some fall-themed photos to Instagram on Aug. 25 with the caption, “one month,” leading many to believe she’s due Oct. 25. It’s possible she went into labor a few weeks early, and Barker is at the hospital patiently awaiting the arrival of their newborn!

Travis Barker’s ex ruled out their children

With Barker and Kourtney having extensive family ties, it’s also possible the emergency is linked to someone else. The drummer’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, helped to narrow down the possibilities by sharing that their children are all safe. According to Perez Hilton, Barker’s emergency isn’t related to their children Alabama Barker, Landon Barker, or Atiana De La Hoya.

While Moakler doesn’t know what her ex is going through, she is praying for him and Kourtney.

“Whenever they have to cancel shows it’s a really big deal. I’m just praying that his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney and everyone is safe and okay, and I’ll be sending my prayers and well wishes.”

It looks like we’ll all just have to wait and see what happens!