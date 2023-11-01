How many kids does Mariah Carey have?

The world may know her as the Queen of Christmas, but to these cherubs, she's just Mom.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re well aware that Mariah Carey has become synonymous with Christmas, and for good reason.

When spooky season ends and it comes time to decorate our homes with sparkling lights, watch Hallmark movies all day long, and belt out the lyrics to every classic Christmas carol, that means it’s also time for Carey to finish unthawing so she can reign supreme until the end of December. Her number-one hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” has become the staple holiday anthem, but when Carey isn’t busy being the melodic star atop the metaphorical Christmas Tree of Life, she has an even more important role to play.

Carey is the loving mother of her precious children, who are a perfect mix of herself and ex-husband Nick Cannon. While the pair didn’t work out as a romantic duo, they did bring some special children into the world, who are the apple of Mariah’s eye. The songstress shares snippets of her life with her kids on her social channels, and her constant smile proves that she loves the life she gets to live with them.

How many children does Mariah Carey have?

Carey is the proud mother of twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with Cannon. Moroccan and Monroe were born in 2011 and the twelve-year-olds bring an immense amount of joy to both Carey and Cannon alike. In becoming a mother, Carey says that the love they give her is something she can’t fully measure.

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them. I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”

Becoming a co-parenting unit was essential to both Carey and Cannon, who agreed to raise their children on the understanding that not everyone has the benefit of living the kind of life they do. Cannon told People that he wants his kids to know “that every child isn’t as fortunate as they are,” with Carey echoing similar sentiments to the publication a few years later.

Their daughter, Monroe, was born first, and Carey shared that while Monroe is quite musically inclined, she doesn’t plan to push either child into a specific avenue or passion. “Miss Monroe has a really, really good ear for music and a really beautiful tone,” Carey explained. “But I can’t force her to sing, so if she wants to sing, she’ll sing.” Moroccan, on the other hand, loves to be the center of attention and is able to work a crowd or room like he was born to do so, wowing Carey and Cannon alike.

It appears that both twins are taking after the personalities, work ethics, and natural talents of their parents, and at age the young age of 12, the world is still at their feet, waiting to be discovered.