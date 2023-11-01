The 10 most hilarious Mariah Carey thawing memes

We might as well call November 1 "Mariah Carey Day" from now on.

With the way the internet rallies around Mariah Carey, come Nov. 1 you’d think the only thing the Grammy Award winning-musician has ever sung is Christmas music. Once the pumpkins and the candy have been put away, retail workers immediately cringe as soon as they hear the opening rift of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas, Carey always sees a surge in streams for her 1994 Christmas album, Merry Christmas starting right after Halloween. Though she’s best known for her iconic Christmas single “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” she also has two Christmas albums, two Christmas specials, and even an animated Christmas movie based on her most famous track, thus making the frosty season the backbone of her brand.

Even though the Christmas album that made her a holiday icon turns 30 in 2024, it hasn’t stopped the internet from memeing Carey every time Nov. 1 rolls around. Carey has even gotten in on the joke in recent years, implying that she’s locked in the freezer until Nov. 1, when she can finally bring Christmas to the world. In honor of what should just be called National Mariah Carey Day at this point, here are the best thawing jokes about the Queen of Christmas.

mariah carey from november 1st to january 1st pic.twitter.com/cgv3wFaLsr — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 1, 2023

You already know Mariah Carey and her family are set for the rest of the year with the amount of money she makes off that song. Carey is especially going to be rolling it in, as she embarks on a Christmas tour across the U.S. during the 2023 holiday season.

It’s always the Christmas fans that squash everyone else’s joy. By the time October rolls around, you can’t even enjoy Halloween or Thanksgiving, because the Christmas lovers are already decking the halls with boughs of jolly.

me and my fellow christmas enthusiasts on our way to defrost mariah carey pic.twitter.com/YkVIx0P9Ri — selkie ✨ (@springselkie) November 1, 2023

We hope the chosen ones who embarked on this task didn’t forget to defrost Michael Bublé as well.

It’s a bit scary how quickly Mariah Carey’s social media team was ready, as her 2023 annual Christmas TikTok video literally went live at midnight EST on Nov. 1st. Then again, we all remember how quickly the “It’s Time” audio took off on TikTok in 2022.

the fact that Mariah Carey’s initials are the same initials as Merry Christmas…she’s just too powerful pic.twitter.com/eUH3sKpKbP — she 🫵🏾 aint no diva (@blackcindyy) November 1, 2023

Now we understand why Carey was determined to get the trademark of Queen of Christmas. Since birth, her very own initials destined her to wear the crown.

We’re already hearing the whistle tones cracking the ice, it’s time to prepare.

Working in retail you should get hazard pay for hearing Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" 47 times a shift. — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) November 1, 2023

As a former retail worker, I can attest that this song will kill you by the end of December with how much it gets overplayed on store sound systems. This and “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney.

What’s even more terrifying than the strictly Christmas lovers are the ones who get way too into Halloween, and then at the drop of a dime, start belting Christmas carols like there’s no tomorrow.

.@MariahCarey's “It's Time” (2023) is now her most viewed TikTok of all time with 39.5M views in 13 hours. It surpasses “It's Time” (2022) which took 365 days to reach 39.4M views. pic.twitter.com/KZsY82vhaM — Mariah Carey Charts (Fan Page) (@chartmariah) November 1, 2023

Not sure why everyone’s way more into Christmas this early this year compared to last year. Either way, let this be your warning of how soon you’re going to start hearing “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on the radio.

@connorhessee Mariah Carey has been waiting for this first of the month for a year 😭 ♬ original sound – Van Buren

Even when you’re not ready, Mariah Carey is always ready for her annual thawing. Look no further than her 2023 Christmas tour, which officially kicks off on Nov. 15.