How many Oscar nominations does Amy Adams have and which movies were they for?

Amy Adams has a successful acting career spanning more than two decades, and throughout the years, she has received several accolades for her superb performances in both film and television. Despite her remarkable acting skills, however, Adams has yet to win an Oscar, a fact that surprises many of her fans. She has come close six times, though, and it’s probably only a matter of time before she wins the highly-coveted golden statue.

Junebug (2006)

Adams’ first Academy Award nomination was in 2006 for Junebug, a dramedy directed by Phil Morrison. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and Adams was awarded a Special Jury Acting Prize for her performance as Ashley Johnsten. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars but lost to Rachel Weisz’s Tessa Abbott-Quayle in The Constant Gardener.

Doubt (2009)

Adams was again nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2009 for her role in Doubt, a drama set in a Catholic school in the Bronx in the ‘60s. Adams played history teacher Sister James and proved her versatility as an actress by holding her own alongside Meryl Streep. The Oscar, however, went to Penelope Cruz for her role as Maria Elena in Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

The Fighter (2011)

The Fighter was a biographical drama based on the lives of professional boxer Micky Ward and his half-brother Dicky Eklund. Adams played the role of Charlene Fleming, Ward’s partner. Director David O. Russel praised Adams for her performance and drive to break a stereotype, saying, “Amy was extremely motivated to play a sexy b**ch and that’s who the character of Charlene is.” Adams was nominated for Best Supporting Actress but lost to Melissa Leo, who played the character of Ward and Eklund’s mother in the film.

The Master (2013)

Adams’ fourth Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress was in 2013 for the film The Master, a psychological drama about a World War II veteran and his struggles to adapt back to society. Adams played the role of Peggy Dodd, the wife of cult leader Lancaster Dodd (Philip Seymour Hoffman). Anne Hathaway took home the Oscar for her role in Les Miserables.

American Hustle (2014)

Adams was nominated for Best Actress in the film American Hustle, a comedy crime caper in which she Sydney Prosser, a con artist recruited by an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) for a sting operation. The movie was nominated in several categories at the 2014 Oscars but had zero wins. Adams lost Best Actress to Cate Blanchett for her role in Blue Jasmine.

Vice (2019)

The actress was again nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2019 for the film Vice, a biographical comedy based on the life of Dick Cheney. In it, Adams played the role of Dick’s wife, Lynne Cheney. Many thought it was the role that would finally give Adams an Oscar, but she lost to Regina King’s Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk. Keep at it Amy, you’ll get the award one day!

