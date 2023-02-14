How many siblings does Pedro Pascal have?

Pedro Pascal has long become a fixture in the minds of Star Wars and Game of Thrones fans, but 2023 has truly been the year that has seen the star graduate to a position of global dominance.

Pascal is the leading man in the two most hotly-anticipated television events of the first quarter of the year, The Last of Us and The Mandalorian season three. With the star being a focal point in popular culture, his personal life has naturally piqued the curiosity of adoring fans. After all, he has declared himself the internet’s daddy on multiple occasions.

As such, let’s dig a little deeper into the Pascal family tree, and take a peek as to who shaped the charismatic juggernaut of television we’ve all grown to love.

How many brothers and sisters does Pedro Pascal have?

Photo via @pascalispunk / Instagram

Pedro Pascal has two sisters and one brother, with the man himself being the second oldest of the group of siblings. His younger siblings are his brother Nicholas and his sister Lux Pascal, the latter of whom is a transgender actress and activist. while his eldest sister is Javiera. Pascal himself was born to child psychologist Verónica Pascal Ureta and fertility doctor José Balmaceda Riera.

Pascal was born in Chile, but his family relocated shortly thereafter, as his parents were active supporters of the movement against Augusto Pinochet. They found refuge in the Venezuelan Embassy in Santiago, before being granted political asylum in Denmark. The family would eventually move to the United States, where the actor started on his acting education and career. He uses his mother’s name in a professional capacity, both for the sake of simplicity of pronunciation, and to honor her after her death in 1999.