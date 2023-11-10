How much did Ryan Reynolds pay for Mint Mobile?

We all know who Ryan Reynolds is thanks to blockbuster hits such as Deadpool and Free Guy. He’s a great actor, there’s no doubt, but it turns out he’s an even better investor.

Whilst the actor has certainly made a pretty penny from his full time job, (roughly $70 million in 2020 according to Forbes) his investments are paying off. In the last couple of years the actor has bought huge stakes in companies such as Mint Mobile and Aviator Gin, he also co-owns the Welsh Football club Wrexham along with Rob McElhenney.

One of his most profitable business investments has to be his stakes in Mint Mobile. Reynold’s has bought quite a lot of shares in the company, and thanks to a buyout by T Mobile earlier this year, those shares are now worth around $300 million. That’s a pretty sweet profit, and it’s the second time the Deadpool star saw his stakes in Aviation Gin soar due to the company being purchased by Diageo.

So how much did Ryan Reynolds pay for his shares?

Image via Ryan Reynolds/X

At the time of his purchase, details about his shares were not made public so it’s actually not clear how much he made. The exact percentage of his stakes have not been disclosed although it’s been estimated at around 25%. He bought the shares back in 2019 and has been a brand ambassador for Mint Mobile ever since.

Unless Reynolds or Mint Mobile publicly reveal how much the star paid for his shares, we’ll never know exactly how much his investment cost him. Although he did joke at the time that he would be paying himself $15 a month, which is the price for the cheapest monthly plan with Mint. Either way, whatever he paid for his shares it was probably quite a bit under the $300 million they’re worth now.