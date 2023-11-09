What is Rob McElhenney’s net worth?

From creating one of the funniest shows to investing in an up and coming football team, McElhenney's made quite a lot.

Rob McElhenney has had a pretty successful career on TV, He’s known to most for co-writing and starring a Mac in the wildly popular comedy show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but what is his net worth?

McElhenney’s been in the industry for a while now, with his first role being a small part in The Devil’s Own, eight years before rising to fame as Mac in It’s Always Sunny. From there the rest is history, he’s has popped up in numerous shows including Lost, Game of Thrones and Fargo.

Although he has a lot more going on outside of appearing in popular TV shows. In 2020 the actor purchased Wrexham A.F.C along with Ryan Reynolds with the two co-owning the club under the business RR McReynolds.

How much is Rob McElhenney worth?

According to Goal.com McElhenney’s net worth sits around $50 million, which is no surprise considering he created one of the longest running modern sitcoms. He reportedly gets paid around $70,000 per episode of It’s Always Sunny, and on top of that, he has helped create and star in numerous other TV shows such as the Apple TV show, Mythic Quest.

Of course we have to talk more about Wrexham as well, as McElhenney has proven he’s quite the businessman, having turned the newly-acquired team’s fortunes around. In fact, for the first time in 15 years, the club has been promoted to League Two. A documentary on the subject was even created by FX, with McElhenney being an executive producer. It covers the history of the team’s management, and Rob and Ryan’s attempt to revive the team.

Obviously his investments are paying off, so much so that he’s investing in the Formula 1 racing team, Alpine, according to Investopedia. Judging by the success of his business ventures so far, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McElhenney’s net worth rival that of some of the richest celebrities out there.