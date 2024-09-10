How much does Twitch gaming streamer CaseOh weigh?

Born on May 9, 1998, CaseOh (whose real name is Case Dylan Baker) is a 26-year-old internet personality who posts on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram and streams on Twitch. Formerly known online as randomsimplestuf35, CaseOh is massively popular, boasting over 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, over 8 million followers on TikTok, nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, and almost 6 million followers on Twitch.

Living in a Christian household, CaseOh grew up with his parents and two brothers in Clarendon, Arkansas. They didn’t have much, but CaseOh was allowed to enjoy gaming, which he got into at age 14, playing games like NBA 2K and Call of Duty.

He regularly posted and streamed online and started gaining significant attention in late 2022 through early 2023. The rest is history, as he now makes a living as a streamer. According to Xclusiveloaded News, his net worth is around $1.58 million.

Fans have many questions about CaseOh’s personal life, including how much he weighs, as he’s clearly a big dude.

CaseOh’s weight explained

Truthfully, much attention is paid to CaseOh’s weight, some of which is rather cruel. In one stream (a clip of which is embedded above), someone chatting on CaseOh’s channel said he was “built like a 1 by 1 Lego piece,” prompting him to boot the user out after responding, “What do you mean, “bro’s built like a 1 by 1 lego piece.”?! What even is a 1 by 1 lego piece?!” Then, after searching online to see what the user was referring to, he said, “Yep, you’re banned, have a good night.”

In one video, he attempted to weigh himself, but his scales weren’t equipped for a man his size, and they failed to provide him with a definitive answer.

Although there is no official information regarding his weight, CaseOh is estimated to weigh between 300 and 400 lbs (as per Xclusiveloaded News). Bear in mind that, as well as being heavily built, he’s also over six foot tall.

