Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
CaseOh
Image via caseoh_/Twitch
Category:
Celebrities
Social Media
YouTube

How much does Twitch gaming streamer CaseOh weigh?

Suffice to say he's a big dude!
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 08:22 am

Born on May 9, 1998, CaseOh (whose real name is Case Dylan Baker) is a 26-year-old internet personality who posts on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram and streams on Twitch. Formerly known online as randomsimplestuf35, CaseOh is massively popular, boasting over 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, over 8 million followers on TikTok, nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, and almost 6 million followers on Twitch.

Recommended Videos

Living in a Christian household, CaseOh grew up with his parents and two brothers in Clarendon, Arkansas. They didn’t have much, but CaseOh was allowed to enjoy gaming, which he got into at age 14, playing games like NBA 2K and Call of Duty.

He regularly posted and streamed online and started gaining significant attention in late 2022 through early 2023. The rest is history, as he now makes a living as a streamer. According to Xclusiveloaded News, his net worth is around $1.58 million.

Fans have many questions about CaseOh’s personal life, including how much he weighs, as he’s clearly a big dude.

CaseOh’s weight explained

@caseoh_clipsss

1b1 lego piece💀 #foryou #fyp #caseoh #caseohgames #stream #caseohclips #fypシ

♬ original sound – Caseohclips – Caseohclips

Truthfully, much attention is paid to CaseOh’s weight, some of which is rather cruel. In one stream (a clip of which is embedded above), someone chatting on CaseOh’s channel said he was “built like a 1 by 1 Lego piece,” prompting him to boot the user out after responding, “What do you mean, “bro’s built like a 1 by 1 lego piece.”?! What even is a 1 by 1 lego piece?!” Then, after searching online to see what the user was referring to, he said, “Yep, you’re banned, have a good night.”

In one video, he attempted to weigh himself, but his scales weren’t equipped for a man his size, and they failed to provide him with a definitive answer.

Although there is no official information regarding his weight, CaseOh is estimated to weigh between 300 and 400 lbs (as per Xclusiveloaded News). Bear in mind that, as well as being heavily built, he’s also over six foot tall.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com