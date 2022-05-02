Who Are the Richest YouTubers in the World?

In the nearly two decades since its inception, YouTube has become one of the world’s most prominent websites.

The video-sharing platform debuted in 2005 and, in the years since, surged in popularity, eventually becoming the second most-visited website in the world. Creators who start on YouTube often branch out into a range of successful careers, leaning on their history among YouTube’s elite to launch them into music, acting, and business. Many of the platform’s most prominent stars make millions on the platform on an annual basis, with some of the site’s top earners raking in more than Hollywood celebrities. Here are the 10 richest YouTubers in the world, ranked from lowest income to highest.

The world’s richest YouTubers

YouTubers often make money from a variety of sources, and some celebs can claim “YouTuber” status while also ticking off “superstar” on their resume. For this reason, prominent celebs like Justin Bieber — who did make his start on YouTube — will not be included on this list. Instead, we will only include creators who make the majority of their money from YouTube, whether it be through ad revenue, merchandise, partnerships, or sponsors.

10. MrBeast — Jimmy Donaldson — $25 million

Forbes named him as YouTube’s top earner in 2022, but even that is hardly enough to give MrBeast a spot on this list. That’s because Jimmy Donaldson, far better known by his online persona, MrBeast, is known for giving much of his accumulated wealth away. The 23-year-old YouTuber has risen to popularity via his stunt videos, many of which see the creator toss hundreds of thousands of dollars at prize winners, friends, and strangers. A number of other prominent YouTubers, including Vanoss Gaming, also fall into the $25 million mark, but only one could appear on this list. MrBeast’s tendency toward philanthropy earned him the spot.

9. Jake Paul — $30 million

The younger Paul brother loses out to his older sibling by right around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, clocking in at $30 million in total net worth. In the years since he and his brother entered the scene with their blonde-haired, obnoxious brand of comedy, Paul has maintained a steady presence on YouTube. The majority of his more recent videos see him putting an emphasis on his boxing and musical careers, both of which have been on the rise of late. Whether or not that’s a good thing is entirely up to your tastes — or lack thereof.

8. Logan Paul – $35 million

The elder Paul brother has bounced back from his 2017 controversy in pretty specacular fashion, with a thoroughly comfortable net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Like his younger brother, Logan has recently taken an interest in boxing, adding this to his persistent interest in podcasting, acting, and continuously courting controversy. Love him or hate him, he appears to have a genuine burgeoning career in boxing and wrestling, competing professionally several times over the last few years.

7. DanTDM — Daniel Middleton — $35 million

Streamer and content creator Daniel Middleton has been a mainstay on YouTube for more than a decade, uploading his first video all the way back in 2012. Those years have served him well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, earning the young star a cushion of $35 million. He’s gradually grown in popularity over the years as viewers flock to enjoy his game streams and commentary. He’s received several awards for his contributions to the world of streaming and even set a new Guinness World Record for his gaming and presentation skills.

6. Markiplier — Mark Fischbach — $35 million

32-year-old Mark Fischbach has turned his popular YouTube career into a sprawling profession that spans fields. These days, he’s known for far more than his uploads to the video-sharing platform, adding filmmaker, podcaster, and business owner to his resume. Known best as Markiplier, Fischback is known broadly among fans of horror games, who flock to enjoy his streams of a range of spooky games. His formula is clearly working for him, as Fischback currently boasts a wealth more than $35 million strong, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

5. PewDiePie — Felix Kjellberg — $40 million

As one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet, its no surprise that PewDiePie found a spot on this list. One of the most recognizable internet stars of the 2010s, PewDiePie continues to dominate his corner of YouTube, where he’s collected more than 111 million subscribers — almost the largest number on the platform. For months, PewDiePie waged a public war with Indian channel T-Series for the coveted role of “most subscribed-to YouTube page,” occasionally surpassing the company only to again fall short. These days, he maintains his position near the top, with the fourth most subscribed-to YouTube channel. He currently tied with streamer Ninja, with a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

4. Ninja — Tyler Blevins — $40 million

Another of YouTube’s most recognizable stars, Ninja has made a name for himself in almost every corner of the web. He got his start streaming games like Halo 3, but became a household name following the release of Fortnite. His popularity skyrocketed from there, earning the popular gamer a net worth of $40 million before the age of 30, according to Celebrity Net Worth. More than five years after he first blasted into the mainstream, Ninja is still going strong, adding consistent uploads to his thriving YouTube channel.

3. Dude Perfect — Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and Cory and Coby Cotton — $50 million

Individually, this YouTube team doesn’t boast nearly the net worth of anyone else on this list, but as a team, Dude Perfect is raking it in. The YouTube channel belonging to “5 best buds just kickin’ it” has collected more than 57.4 million subscribers over nearly a decade and a half on YouTube, filling their channel with skits, stunts, and their popular “stereotypes” series. Between them, these “best buds” have cemented a net worth more than $50 million strong, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and a following to match.

2. Ryan Kaji – Ryan’s World – $100 million

YouTube’s youngest star is also one of its most successful. Ryan Kaji rang in his 10th birthday last October following several years of massive success on YouTube, where his kid-oriented channel — Ryan’s World — is absolutely thriving. Ryan has more than 32 million subscribers on the platform and earns an utterly bonkers amount of money from his toy unboxing videos, educational uploads, and other kid-friendly content. He currently boasts an astounding net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and is still years away from knowing the first thing about how to spend it.

1. Jeffree Star – $200 million

YouTube’s biggest earner is also one of its most controversial stars, following numerous accusations of racism and sexual assault. Despite it all, makeup guru Jeffree Star boasts a net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His accumulated wealth is the result of Star’s various business pursuits along with his popularity on YouTube, where he boasts 16 million subscribers. Star’s carefully crafted makeup looks have seen him collaborate with a number of the internet’s biggest stars, from Shane Dawson to Trisha Paytas, and have earned him his singularly impressive net worth.