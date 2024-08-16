Who is ex-MrBeast employee Jake Weddle, and what are his allegations against his former boss?

Lately, there have been several allegations surrounding YouTuber MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — and former employee Jake Weddle is one of those who have spoken about his experience working for the man who has the most subscribers on YouTube.

Weddle was one of MrBeast’s writers from 2019, and he also appeared on some of the channel’s videos. In an interview with DogPack404 on YouTube titled “I Worked for MrBeast, He’s a Sociopath,” Weddle recounted one particular episode for which he was asked to partake in a challenge where he would be confined alone in a room, and would be awarded money for each day he stayed.

The challenge was a miserable experience

At that point, Weddle had already left MrBeast, and was planning to go to New York to pursue a stand-up comic career when he received the offer. He was told he’d be given $10,000 daily for 30 days, which meant he’d be $300,000 richer by the end of the challenge. Earning that amount was a big deal for Weddle, who said he grew up poor. By doing the challenge, he’d be able to do the things that he wanted. “If I have to do solitary confinement to do the things I want to do, then I will do that,” he shared.

Upon arriving on set, Weddle said that it smelled of fresh paint. There was a hot tub that he could use, but it wasn’t connected to a filtration system and after a few days, he said the water started to stink. There was also an ice cream machine that was incredibly loud when turned on, and the smell of spoiled dairy wafted into the air. What bothered Weddle the most was that the lights were always on, which messed up his circadian rhythm. When he requested for the lights to be turned off at nighttime, he was allegedly told that they couldn’t do that, as it would ruin the video timelapse.

There came a point in the challenge when MrBeast told him to run a marathon on a treadmill and said he felt pressured to do it. He ended up with aching muscles and blisters on his feet, and it was at that point that he declared he wanted out. Afterward, he talked to a psychiatrist who said that he wasn’t doing well mentally. Weddle wasn’t able to get $300,000 but went home with a little over $100,000. In the end, MrBeast didn’t use the video that they shot.

Weddle alleges that MrBeast hired a sex offender

In addition, to sharing his bad experience, Weddle also said that MrBeast knowingly hired a sex offender to work for him. According to Weddle, the unnamed individual only known as “Delaware” did “not great stuff to some underage people,” and MrBeast was aware of that fact before he hired him.This particular allegation seems especially damning, given the troubling alleged history of another MrBeast associate, Ava Kris Tyson.

Another former MrBeast employee, Jake Franklin, took to X to confirm Weddle’s statement. Franklin said that Delaware was his brother-in-law and he is, indeed, a registered sex offender. Franklin also shared that before being hired, Delaware explained his status as a sex offender to MrBeast and his mom.

As of writing, MrBeast hasn’t acknowledged the Weddle’s allegations against him.

