How much does MrBeast make?

He’s the most subscribed individual on YouTube with 186 million subscribers and over the course of his career, he’s broken numerous records and orchestrated multiple stunts such as his real-life recreation of Squid Game and 30 days without food video. So it should come as no surprise to hear that with the amount of viewers he pulls in, MrBeast makes a significant amount of money. But just how much does this YouTube philanthropist make a year?

The internet star, real name Jimmy Donaldson. topped the Forbes 2023 Top Creators list for the second year in a row in 2023. In fact, he’s earning more than double the earnings of any other content creator, with his annual income estimated to be around $82 million.

That’s an insane amount of cash and Donaldson’s net worth is even more eye-watering, with Forbes estimating it to be sitting around $500 million, putting him well on track to becoming the first-ever YouTube billionaire. Although he’s most well-known for his YouTube stunts, Donaldson has also been able to build a physical empire from the ground up. He is constantly changing and expanding his businesses in order to continually grow, examples being Feastables snack bars and the MrBeast Burger restaurant chain.

It seems clear that Jimmy Donaldson has a knack for creating interesting yet relevant content coupled with the mind of a businessman which has allowed him to dominate among his contemporaries. He’s also kept a pretty clean public image, with his reputation for philanthropy preceding him even among those who don’t consider themselves fans. The YouTuber even has a separate channel dedicated entirely to charitable projects and all the money made from ad revenue goes towards “making the world a better place.”

What does the future look like for MrBeast?

Well, he’s slated to become a member of Forbes’ board after a planned sale of the company is completed. This is disclosed by Forbes itself underneath its profile of him. If anything, this should show just how seriously he is taken as an entrepreneur, it would be pretty impressive if he does become a member of the board, but it hasn’t happened yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Aside from that, it’s a pretty safe bet to assume that he will continue to grow his massive empire. He’s still pretty active on YouTube, the site that made him what he is today, but his ever-expanding horizons might see him shift his focus a bit.

Forbes listed 50 creators in total with names such as Markiplier, Charli D’Amelio and KSI appearing on the list. The second-highest earners position was a tie between three creators, those being Rhett and Link, known for their YouTube series Good Mythical Morning, gaming content creator PrestonPlayz, and child internet star Ryan Kaji. All three were estimated to earn around $35 million annually which is obviously significantly less than MrBeast.