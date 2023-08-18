The record probably now has an asterisk next to its name.

One of MrBeast‘s videos is under fire once again, but this time, the backlash seems somewhat justified. The YouTuber received a copyright claim for one of his highly-performing videos due to the unauthorized use of an animation.

Motion designer Tsuriel called out MrBeast for using the “Day/Night toggle button” GIF in “7 Days Stranded at Sea” without permission. This led to the video being taken down, which is unfortunate since it had broken the world record for “the most views in 24 hours on a non-music video.”

Tsuriel tweeted at the YouTuber on X (Twitter), saying that he was not asked for permission, or compensated for his work. Some people agreed that MrBeast or his editing team should have reached out to the artist if they were going to use this GIF, even if it was very short. However, there were mixed reactions when they noticed the video was taken down from the platform. He was asked if it was “worth it” since the GIF appeared only a few times.

is it really worth a copyright claim tho? — 𝖾𝗏𝖺𝗇 (@evanrblx101_) August 17, 2023

I don’t like what you’re doing, or agree with it, but whatever dude. get your money I guess lol — Andrew (@AndrewLikesHam) August 17, 2023

it’s a 2 second gif bro stop crying — DGM (@DGMLMA0) August 17, 2023

Meanwhile, others accused Tsuriel of hypocrisy, pointing out that the GIF in question was based on someone else’s work on Dribbble, and all he did was animate it. However, based on the license found on GitHub, Tsuriel has shared credit.

this is the part everyone needs to see its okay for him to use other peoples work freely and not them — Ryan™ (@Prophet_710) August 17, 2023

Imaging being so miserable that you file a copyright TAKEDOWN (giving MrBeast a strike) over a two second animation that you created with assets YOU STOLE. If you’re going to stoop this low then you don’t deserve to receive any of the money you think you’re owed. How pathetic… https://t.co/8DazK1n63K pic.twitter.com/DwKU55eyaI — KyotoCommentates (@GamingKyoto) August 17, 2023

MrBeast has faced criticism for his social media activity in the past, especially those involving content where he’s seen curing easily treatable illnesses. He was also once accused of breaching SAG-AFTRA agreements when he promoted the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie on Instagram.

As of writing, the video is back on YouTube, with the GIF still included. Neither MrBeast nor Tsuriel have commented on the video’s return, or whether permission or compensation was given for the use of the GIF.