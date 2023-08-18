Home News

MrBeast’s record-breaking YouTube video gets crippled by a copyright claim

The record probably now has an asterisk next to its name.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

One of MrBeast‘s videos is under fire once again, but this time, the backlash seems somewhat justified. The YouTuber received a copyright claim for one of his highly-performing videos due to the unauthorized use of an animation.

Motion designer Tsuriel called out MrBeast for using the “Day/Night toggle button” GIF in “7 Days Stranded at Sea” without permission. This led to the video being taken down, which is unfortunate since it had broken the world record for “the most views in 24 hours on a non-music video.”

Tsuriel tweeted at the YouTuber on X (Twitter), saying that he was not asked for permission, or compensated for his work. Some people agreed that MrBeast or his editing team should have reached out to the artist if they were going to use this GIF, even if it was very short. However, there were mixed reactions when they noticed the video was taken down from the platform. He was asked if it was “worth it” since the GIF appeared only a few times.

Meanwhile, others accused Tsuriel of hypocrisy, pointing out that the GIF in question was based on someone else’s work on Dribbble, and all he did was animate it. However, based on the license found on GitHub, Tsuriel has shared credit.

MrBeast has faced criticism for his social media activity in the past, especially those involving content where he’s seen curing easily treatable illnesses. He was also once accused of breaching SAG-AFTRA agreements when he promoted the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie on Instagram.

As of writing, the video is back on YouTube, with the GIF still included. Neither MrBeast nor Tsuriel have commented on the video’s return, or whether permission or compensation was given for the use of the GIF.

Avatar
About the author

Erielle Sudario

Erielle Sudario is a Digital Producer for We Got This Covered. Outside of work, she's either DM'ing a 'Dungeons and Dragons' campaign, playing video games, or building keyboards. Erielle holds a Bachelor of Communications Degree (specializing in film and journalism) from Western Sydney University and a Graduate Diploma in Radio and Podcasting from the Australian Film, Television, and Radio School.