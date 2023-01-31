MrBeast responds to online backlash to latest video curing blindness

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as YouTuber and Philanthropist MrBeast has responded to the backlash he’s received after he uploaded a video where he cured blindness for 1000 people. People criticized the content creator of “poverty and inspirational porn,” and that he shouldn’t make a video documenting his good deeds.

Over on Twitter, MrBeast posted a short response to his critics. Tweet somewhat mocked the Twitter hive mind mentality when it comes to wanting rich people to use their wealth to help others. MrBeast made it clear in his videos, social media posts, and in some interviews that he’s willing to use his money to help change the world, even if he’s at a net loss. Yet, for some reason, Twitter still thinks that he’s a terrible person.

Twitter – Rich people should help others with their money



Me – Okay, I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.



Twitter – MrBeast bad — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 30, 2023

In MrBeast’s latest video, titled “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time,” the YouTuber has set up clinics across a few countries across the world, like Nambia, Mexico, and Kenya just to name a few, and has donated $100,000 to a surgeon in America, in hopes to cure blindness.

The video caused a divide on the internet and has opened a can of worms on how it took one YouTuber to “do more work than the government to change lives.” On one hand, MrBeast is helping people, using his wealth to fight social causes and cure people. At the same time, people were amazed that someone like him was able to make a huge impact in people’s lives. Yet, on the other hand, critics argue that he shouldn’t be making videos where he does good deeds. Also, they criticized his “charity business model” and how he’s profiting off it.

There are two ways to view MrBeast. Either you see him as someone who is trying to make some change or someone who’s profiting off their good deeds. In the end, he’s still helping people and wants to continue doing so. And if his YouTube channel and merch line help him raise funds to save more lives, then perhaps speak with your wallet and watch time if you want to support this type of person.