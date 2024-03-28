What is ‘Beast Games?’ What we know about Mr. Beast’s reality competition show

America’s most popular YouTuber MrBeast is taking his talents to Amazon with Beast Games, a new reality competition series set to stream on Prime Video. And here’s what we know about Jimmy Donaldson’s newest foray into entertaining the masses.

Donaldson boasts nearly 250 million subscribers on his main MrBeast channel and is best known for creating and hosting wild high-stakes challenges. He’s given away millions of dollars worth of cash and prizes to those who come out on top of his challenges. In his most recent video titled “Stop This Train, Win a Lamborghini,” a contestant named Blake walked away with a brand new Lamborghini worth around $250,000 and $100,000 in cash. To take home the life-changing prize, Blake was tasked with protecting the car and money from bullets, flaming cars, and a train.

Earlier this month, MrBeast and Amazon MGM Studios announced Beast Games. According to a release from Amazon, it’ll premiere exclusively on Prime Video and is based on the kind of challenges MrBeast’s done on his blockbuster YouTube channel. It’s a reality competition series, and a whopping $5 million will be up for grabs. With the power of Prime Video, Beast Games be available in nearly 250 countries.

A release date hasn’t been shared at the time of this writing.

MrBeast will not only serve as Beast Games host, but he’ll also operate behind the scenes as an executive producer. Not much is known about what MrBeast is planning for those picked to compete on the reality show. But, if his epic and impressive YouTube videos are any indication, his fans are in for a treat.

“MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in the write-up. “We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

MrBeast also promised that he’s aiming for the moon with Beast Games. “My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” he said. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Considering the ambitious content creator is the most subscribed individual on YouTube — and second overall behind Indian music channel T-Series — MrBeast knows how to draw in eyeballs. So, I absolutely expect Beast Games to be another homerun for the 25-year-old.