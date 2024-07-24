What is going on with MrBeast? The Ava Kris Tyson grooming allegations, explained

Ava Kris Tyson, MrBeast‘s co-host of the popular YouTube channel that boasts some 300 million subscribers, has quit amid accusations that Tyson groomed a 13-year-old when she was 20. Tyson, who has her own YouTube channel with around 22,000 subscribers, has denied the allegations, as has the supposed victim, who is now 20.

Tyson was introduced to YouTube audiences as Chris Tyson before announcing in 2023 that she would undergo gender-affirming surgery and change her pronouns. The grooming allegations emerged in a 45-minute video posted on the YouTube channel Prism42, Rolling Stone reports. The video claims Tyson contacted the minor, whose name is Lava, online, and sent the then 13-year-old boy sexually inappropriate messages via Snapchat, Discord, and social media.

What did Ava Kris Tyson do?

A ton of new tweets have come out exposing Kris Tyson's HORRIBLE degeneracy. Including:



– Fawning over drawn CP of Caillou

– Begging Shadman to draw a 10 year old anime girl

– Being disappointed Shad didn't draw Beast Boy

– And even more teasing with Shad



Video below pic.twitter.com/yps6h4MSyw — Connor (@realExate) July 18, 2024 via Connor/X

In addition to the video that broke the grooming accusations, several X posts detailed specific unconfirmed allegations against the YouTube star. Tyson allegedly, “fawn[ed] over drawn CP of Caillou, begg[ed another YouTuber] Shadman to draw a 10 year old anime girl,” and was “disappointed Shad didn’t draw Beast Boy,” according to one post. Another suggested that MrBeast and others on his staff knew about Tyson’s behaviors and did nothing to intervene.

A former member of Mr Beast crew has come forward to claim Mr Beast knew about Kris Tyson being weird the whole time pic.twitter.com/LP2f6QEHT2 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 22, 2024 via FearBuck/X

How did Ava Kris Tyson respond?

I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024 via Ava Kris Tyson/X

In a response on X, Ava Kris Tyson apologized for past behaviors and comments, “that hurt or offended anyone.” Tyson went on to say, “It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

“I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online,” Tyson added in part on a later thread. “To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself.”

Lava, the supposed victim of Tyson’s grooming, also shared on X, “Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of. I am not a victim and I am not backpedaling any statements i have already made. Everything i have stated is still very true. Nothing bad happened between me and Kris, people are creating lies around my name.”

In the past, MrBeast, whose legal name is Jimmy Donaldson, considered the most successful YouTube content creator on the platform, supported his longtime co-host against transphobic attacks when Tyson announced her gender transition, as did Tyson’s ex-wife, Katie Farquhar Tyson, with whom Tyson has a child. As of this writing, MrBeast has not commented on Tyson’s grooming allegations. In late June, Katie Farquahar Tyson announced she would also take a break from social media.

