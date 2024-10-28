The MrBeast vs. Rosanna Pansino saga reaches boiling point after ‘disgusting’ leaked DMs

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino is refusing to take her foot off MrBeast‘s neck following the viral Lunchly controversy that saw his food product aimed at kids exposed for mold issues. On Oct. 27, 2024, Pansino continued the onslaught against her fellow content creator, who skyrocketed to fame for his Squid Game-style videos, by leaking messages from a group chat MrBeast also took part in.

The messages consisted of the usual edgy Discord-style memes and one-liners usually reserved for unprofessional communication. Unfortunately for the participants, which include Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast’s given name), ex-employee Ava Kris Tyson, and other collaborators involved in MrBeast’s businesses, these extracurricular communications have come to light.

Working to sort through the MrBeast Company Chat Logs. Here is part 1 with a few redactions (Discord handles).



These are from a Telegram channel that MrBeast (John Smith in these chats) used to communicate with Kris Ava Tyson and other employees.



Trigger warning as they discuss… pic.twitter.com/HeKVjpWv4G — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) October 27, 2024

The messages, which were sent on Telegram, were partially redacted by Pansino, who claimed she did so to avoid breaking any social media terms and conditions. MrBeast used the moniker “John Smith” in the group, according to the cooking and lifestyle creator.

In an X post, Pansino revealed that the members “discuss many inappropriate topics (especially for a company that targets children).” The worst of them feature jokes about sexual assault, lewd jokes about women, altered images of Disney characters with penises tacked on, and screengrabs from PornHub.

Pansino’s position is that the “Company Chat Logs,” as she puts it, contained offensive content unsuitable for a professional communications channel. Some responses to Pansino’s post don’t see much wrong with the exchanges, calling it an “average group chat.” Remind us not to ever join any chats they’re in.

She also wrote, “These MrBeast Company WORK chat logs have been confirmed as legitimate by multiple former MrBeast employees that were IN the chats.”

Pansino uploaded a YouTube video that delved further into the contents, and she doubled down on one particular belief: Tyson, who was fired from MrBeast’s company after allegations surfaced that she was grooming minors, was sending things that should have raised red flags with other employees.

“The proof that Jimmy knew about Tyson’s behavior is right here,” Pansino claims, while a meme Tyson sent was shown on screen. Its text reads, “Why yes I’m asexual. Asexual predator.” The chat logs are from around 2020 to 2021, she said. This is evident in the COVID-19-related humor seen.

Donaldson also sent a controversial anime recommendation to the group, called Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway. The anime has been criticized for portraying a “romantic relationship” between a 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. Donaldson wrote, “I bet [Ava] would love this show.” Pansino and content creator DogPack, who appears in her YouTube video to help parse through the terminally-online terminology, question why Donaldson would recommend a series like that to Tyson if he didn’t know about her history of alleged behavior.

This isn’t the first time Pansino, whose usual schtick is colorful baking videos and product reviews, has taken an interest in MrBeast’s affairs. Their beef started when she claimed he edited her out of a competition show, “Creator Games 3.” Since then, she has aggregated allegations ranging from unsafe working conditions, to these leaked chats.

She told NBC News, “I thought maybe I’d retire in a few years, because I’m just in that happy place,” she said, sitting in her living room after organizing her notes. “But it’s really awakened something in me, where, after you hear all these stories and you see everything going on, I can’t in good conscience do nothing.”

