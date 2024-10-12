‘This is literally the most obnoxious era of YouTube ever’: MrBeast’s latest stunt might finally turn the internet against him

Even while he was at the height of his popularity, and countless people would vouch that Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast could do no wrong, I’ve always had the pervasive feeling that the now 26-year-old was one of the most disingenuous YouTubers around, which, in my mind, is made that much worse due to his massive following, comprised largely of millions of kids that look up to him.

In recent months, I have felt vindicated for my long-held beliefs that — even before the toppling of the first domino in a chain of controversies that culminated in the Beast Games class action complaint — MrBeast did not possess a trustworthy character nor does he posses a genuinely altruistic bone in his body. His staunch defenders would argue that, even if he were doing it for YouTube videos, MrBeast was ultimately helping people with many of his initiatives, such as paying for a procedure that restored blind people’s vision. That could have been so, had the YouTuber not betrayed his own image behind the scenes, as we have learned from former employees and contestants.

The recent video Donaldson posted on TikTok is not even close to the most condemnable thing he’s allegedly done. It does not hold a candle to other unethical actions he’s been accused of, nevertheless, a significant number of netizens have labeled the short video “lame,” “cringe,” “obnoxious,” and “weird.”

A combo no one asked for

I hate it even more that their target demographic are kids. They don't care about the health of the kids, they only care about the cash and views — Alma Maito 🥛🐮「 WeSync 」 (@AlmaMaito) October 10, 2024

People online have described the TikTok video as being a bundle of cringeworthiness, with some accusing MrBeast of doing what he always has: Spending ridiculous amounts of money to remain relevant. In one single video, Jimmy Donaldson indirectly flaunts his wealth, gives his business venture partner KSI some free promo – some commenters have argued it is actually an example of “friendly fire” – and continues to do his hardest to push his Lunchly products down people’s throats.

Although Lunchly may be, in some respects, a “healthier” option to the ultra-processed Lunchables, it is by no means healthy. This is something Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast do not seem to have been straightforward about, judging by how they have made it hard for professionals to effectively and meaningfully tell the real difference between the two – this was unpacked by YouTuber Doctor Mike in a video posted in September 2024 wherein the licensed M.D. equated the “healthier” branding of Lunchly to a marketing tactic.

Rummaging through the comments online, it appears that, compared to the past, most netizens are no longer keen on making excuses for MrBeast’s questionable behavior.

I remember when everybody was glazing this obnoxious excuse of a person. All it took was for DogPack404 to show us who MrBeast truly is. — QWERTYUIOP (@ThingThingison) October 10, 2024 When his whole post is just an add for multiple mediocre products, you know he’s lost his way lol — PG Playthrough (@pgplaythrough) October 10, 2024 Isn't this guy getting sued? — Doshsviel (@doshsviel) October 10, 2024

As one of the comments pertinently asks in rhetorical fashion, it is relevant to bear in mind the over 50-page-long lawsuit Donaldson is currently facing. The alleged conditions of his over-ambitious – and painfully out-of-touch if one considers that the millionaire Gen Zer was inspired by the South Korean dystopic drama Squid Game – reality competition were egregious. Over a dozen contestants who spoke anonymously to The New York Times said that they had “not received adequate food or medical care and that some competitors had suffered injuries from the physical challenges.”

The Beast Games controversy is but the latest dent in MrBeast’s once-pristine image. No matter how much Donaldson may continue to churn out over-the-top, obnoxiously edited, ostensibly philanthropic videos to distract from all the allegations that have come out, the wool has permanently been removed from most people’s eyes.

