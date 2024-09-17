‘What if we made shady Lunchables with extra microplastics?’: MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI just created something called Lunchly and no one is having it

In a move that’s about as welcome as a surprise math test, YouTube titans MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI have decided to dive headfirst into the world of prepackaged lunches.

Their brainchild? A Lunchables knockoff called Lunchly that’s supposedly here to “disrupt the lunch market” and save us all from the horrors of boring midday meals. The trio, who’ve already made mountains of cash in the food and beverage industry, announced their latest venture with all the subtlety of a foghorn. Picture this: the influencers surrounded by stacks of Lunchly boxes, promising to revolutionize lunchtime as we know it. Because apparently, what the world really needs right now is another way for online personalities to cash in on their fame.

Lunchly’s offerings read like a Lunchables greatest hits album: The Pizza, Turkey Stack ‘Ems, and Fiesta Nachos. Groundbreaking stuff, truly. They’re even throwing in a Feastables bar and a Prime drink with each box, because why stop at one questionable product when you can bundle three?

Image via Lunchly

In a statement that’ll most likely go down in history alongside “Let them eat cake”, Logan Paul declared Lunchly a “healthier alternative” to the grab-and-go market “dominated by Lunchables”.

Meanwhile, MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, claimed their goal is to “disrupt the lunch market for kids with healthier, better-tasting options.” Because if there’s one thing we trust internet celebrities with, it’s our children’s nutrition.

The Lunchly website proudly displays side-by-side comparisons of their products versus Lunchables, boasting superior protein content and fewer calories. They’ve even got the audacity to claim there’s “no better value on the market”. Ah yes, nothing says “value” quite like overpriced, YouTube influencer-branded convenience food.

This latest cash grab — er, product launch — comes hot on the heels of other successful ventures by the trio. MrBeast has his burger chain and snack bars, while Paul and KSI struck gold with their Prime Hydration drink. It seems these days, you’re not a real influencer unless you’re peddling something edible to your fanbase.

The most unhealthy shit your kids will ever eat is being sold by the worst people in the world.



Those fake A$$ lunchables are gonna be laced with all types of cancer causing chemicals. https://t.co/wAFadiTvcb — Rashad (@His_Majesty13) September 16, 2024

The launch of Lunchly is all just part of a larger trend of personalities trying to turn their digital currency into tangible products. Some, like Prime and Feastables, have taken off. Others, like the ill-fated beauty lines of certain TikTokers, have crashed and burned spectacularly. Only time will tell which category Lunchly will fall into, but given the creators’ track record, it’s likely to be a hit —whether we like it or not.

It’s worth noting that this venture comes at an interesting time for MrBeast, who’s been keeping a low profile since controversy erupted around his former co-host. Nothing says “Please forget about my scandals” quite like launching a new product.

Dudes got together and said “What if we made shady Lunchables with extra microplastics?” https://t.co/Lk9bAjaXar — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) September 16, 2024

In the grand scheme of things, Lunchly’s arrival on the scene makes me about as nervous as when Bill Gates started suspiciously buying up all the available farmland. Are we really comfortable with influencers having this much sway over what we eat? Do we trust that their primary motivation is our health and not their bank accounts?

At the end of the day, Lunchly is just another example of influencers leveraging their popularity to sell us stuff we don’t need. Whether it’ll actually revolutionize lunchtime or just end up as another footnote in the encyclopedia of influencer marketing remains to be seen. That being said, with MrBeast, Logan Paul, and KSI at the helm, it’s bound to make some noise — and a whole lot of money.

